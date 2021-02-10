As if it Were a Ticket to the Big Game
February revealed the weaknesses in the chain between vaccine creation and "shots in arms." But the resilience and compassion of Americans were also on display.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some have likened the attempt to get a COVID-19 vaccine to trying to get a ticket to a big annual sporting event or concert of a top entertainer. There are, unfortunately, similarities, but also efficiencies that could have been gained if they had been treated as such. Most Americans understand the process is not fair and do not expect it to be. The rich and famous will have means and opportunity to get their tickets or, in this case vaccines, first. But, at first, there was the hope that Jane Doe has a chance of winning the few golden tickets left available to regular folks.
There are several reasons why the US should have treated the vaccine like a valuable ticket to the big game. There would have been one strong entity in charge to set the date, location, the rules, the process for getting the ticket. An entertainment or sports event management company, like Live Nation, who has experience handling in-demand events, would have been engaged to set up a uniform, easily understood method of offering and handling demand.
A top-notch marketing entity, like Disney or other influencer, could have been engaged to design commercials and social media to educate the nationwide audience about the undeniable advantages of getting the ticket and, as importantly where and how to get one. Instead, the opportunity to save lives and the economy more quickly was not planned and organized last year. The distribution system, like the testing system, was allowed to become a dog fight among 50 states of various needs, capabilities and ideologies.
Even though attempts are now being made at the top to reorganize, monetize, and prioritize, the weaker, most-in-need are being left by the side-lines untreated, confused, believing misinformation, or coping with no information, method or means to get that life-saving ticket.
Most do not know that behind the scenes of those major sports events, the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA, and the others could not stage these major events without the low-or no-paid local people. There are a variety of motives for fans, e.g., the adrenaline rush of being at a major event, to enjoy a shared event with friends, to maybe catch a glance of a favorite star, get the name tag, decal, or other "award" at the end, or to help out their favorite team. Many have a remote or marginal assignment and do not even get to see the event. But there is no problem attracting and using volunteers.
During the pandemic, the motive of the volunteers at the newly-established 24/7 vaccine centers, like State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, seems more specific and altruistic. The volunteers want to help others, whether it is "playing it forward" because they or their loved ones were helped or it is their calling as a medical worker, first responder or military member. Whether the task is handing out water bottles to directing traffic at these converted stadiums to scheduling vaccine appointments to putting vaccines in arms, legions Americans of all races, religions and socio-economic backgrounds have stepped in and stepped up. The "reward" may or may not involve getting a vaccine. More likely, it is the tears, the looks of relief, and the "God bless you'" or "oh, thank you" from the recipients.
Anyone, seeing the tired faces at the end of long shifts, can tell it is not fun; but volunteering is self-fulfilling and essential. It is this diligence and compassion at ground zero that will drive the US recovery.
Denise Meridith
Denise Meridith Consultants Inc
+1 602-763-9900
denisemeridithconsultants@cox.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn