Brigadier Gold (Stock Symbol: BGDAF) is a Fast Moving Precious Metals Explorer Focused on Gold and Silver Rich Mexico

Brigadier Intercepts 9.49 g/t #Gold and 24 g/t #Silver Across 3 Metres at Picachos. Drilling and Surface Sampling Results Indicate Primary Vein System Contains Over 7 Kilometres of Robust Mineralization. TSXV: $BRG | OTC: $BGADF #Markets #Stocks #News

Brigadier Intercepts 46 grams of #gold per tonne over 1 metre in first ever diamond drill hole at Picachos Trench Sampling returns 15.5 g/t #Au over 1.6 metres at San Agustin Vein TSXV: $BRG OTC: $BGADF #Drilling #Markets #Investing #News

Another beautiful and productive day at #Picachos. An extensive vein system surrounding the historic high grade San Agustin #gold mine is being targeted with the projects first ever diamond drill program.

Brigadier (TSXV: $BRG | OTC: $BGADF) Provides Update on Exploration at Picachos