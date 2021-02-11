Brigadier Gold (Stock Symbol: BGDAF) is a Fast Moving Precious Metals Explorer Focused on Gold and Silver Rich Mexico
• Well-Positioned Precious Metals Explorer with Very Experienced Management.
• Promising Properties Under Development in Canada and Mexico.
• Drill Program is Fully Funded with $4.2 Million Raised Since June, 2020.
• Drill Program Targeting Gold, Silver and Copper.
• Latest Drilling and Surface Sampling Results Have Defined A Vein System Extending Over 7 Kilometres.
Brigadier Gold Limited (OTC: BGDAF) (TSXV: BRG) (FSE: B7LM), based in Vancouver, BC, was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. The BGADF company mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for rapid advancement. Led by a management team with over 100 years of collective experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, BGADF is focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions with current operations in Mexico and Canada.
BGADF is currently focused on a first-ever diamond drill program on its 100% controlled Picachos project in mineral rich Mexico, targeting mineralized veins underneath and surrounding the historical high grade San Agustin gold mine located on the property. The BGDAF diamond drill program, led by veteran geologist Michelle Robinson, is fully funded with $4.2 million raised since June of 2020.
The BGADF Picachos land package was methodically assembled by Michelle Robinson (MASc, PEng, geologist, 43-101 QP) over 10 years ago. Ms. Robinson has worked in Mexico for over 20 years with a number of major mining companies. She has authored over 20 technical reports and published several papers for the Society of Economic Geologists. Ms. Robinson and her team are executing on the company’s 5,000-metre diamond drill program -- the first ever on this project.
• BGADF Intercepts 9.49 g/t Gold and 24 g/t Ag across 3 Metres at Picachos
On January 19th BGADF provided its latest diamond drill and surface sampling results from ongoing phase one exploration at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico. BGADF has completed 3085 metres of diamond drilling in 28 holes on the Picachos Project. Assays are now available for 20 holes (Table 1), and samples from the remaining holes are in-progress at SGS Laboratory in Durango.
Drilling highlights include:
• 9.49 g/t Au and 24 g/t Ag across 3 m (88 to 91 m) in DH-BRG-008
• 6.24 g/t Au and 79 g/t Ag across 3 m (122.5 to 125.5 m) in DH-BRG-009
• 7.03 g/t Au and 110 g/t Ag across 3.5 m (137.5 to 141 m) in DH-BRG-012
• 6.75 g/t Au and 44 g/t Ag across 2.5 m (108.5 to 111 m) in DH-BRG-014
The structure is persistent and strongly mineralized. Although BGADF sampling with a diamond drill is not perfect due to the challenging sub-surface conditions, it definitely indicates a robust gold-bearing vein of substantial width and strike length of over seven kilometers. The BGADF team looks forward to expanding the depth and strike length in 2021, as well as continuing the exploration of the rest of the CVS (Colomeca Vein System), particularly in the central Cocolmeca area where a swarm of northwesterly trending veins intersects the east-north-easterly trending Cocolmeca Vein System.
Of the 28 holes BGADF has drilled to date, fourteen (1704.28 metres) were drilled to test the San Agustín Vein, 10 holes (1029 metres) tested surface exploration targets defined by trenching, 2 holes (168.5 metres) tested under the historic San Antoñio Mine and one hole tested under the historic La Gloria Mine. San Agustín and San Antoñio represent two gold-rich, polymetallic mineral chutes about 2.5 kilometres apart on the BGADF regional-scale Cocolmeca Vein System (CVS), and La Gloria historically produced gold from a northwesterly trending vein roughly orthogonal to the CVS. The CVS has been defined at varying levels of certainty along the east-northeasterly trending diagonal of the Picachos Project for more than seven kilometres.
The project's location, situated 25 kilometres equidistant from two recent bonanza grade discoveries of Vizsla Resources and GR Silver and along the same mineralized trend, positions Picachos as a truly exciting opportunity for BGADF and its shareholders.
For more information on Brigadier Gold Limited (BGDAF) visit: https://www.brigadiergold.ca
