Season 1 of CannabizTeam’s Aim Higher Podcast Now Available
CEO interviews top cannabis entrepreneurs to reveal cannabis industry insights
Whether you are searching for a cannabis job, are looking to advance in your cannabis career, or are simply expanding your knowledge on the cannabis industry, Aim Higher is for you.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannabizTeam, the world’s largest cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm, has released the first season of its cannabis industry podcast, Aim Higher. The podcast is hosted by CannabizTeam CEO Liesl Bernard and features conversations with inspirational entrepreneurs and leaders in the cannabis business. Season 1 of Aim Higher includes 12 episodes exploring what it takes to be successful in the cannabis industry.
— Liesl Bernard, CannabizTeam
“Whether you are searching for a cannabis job, are looking to advance in your cannabis career, or are simply expanding your knowledge on the cannabis industry, Aim Higher is for you,” said Bernard. “We interview leaders from across the industry and cover a wide range of topics to make sure our listeners leave with a better understanding of cannabis business and culture. Connecting with so many entrepreneurs who have turned their passion for cannabis into a profession has been truly inspiring.”
Guests on Season 1 of The Aim Higher Podcast include:
- Jonathan Small, Green Entrepreneur: How the Cannabis Industry is Thriving in the Journalism and Podcasting Space
- Codie Sanchez, Entourage Effect Capital: Investing, Critical Thinking and Moving Forward in a Crisis
- Casey Georgeson, Saint Jane Beauty: Transforming the Clean Beauty Space
- Max Simon, Green Flower Media: Shining Your Attention on Opportunity and Education
- Leah Heise, Ascend Wellness: Advocating for Yourself and Your Health
- Vince Ning, Nabis Distribution: Building Startups, Hiring Talent and Leadership Lessons
- Dahlia Mertens, Mary Jane Medicinals: The Positive Intentions Behind Mary Jane’s Medicinals
- Shawn Gold, Pilgrim Soul: Using Cannabis to Enhance Creativity
- Adrian Sedlin, Canndescent: Developing a Cannabis Brand Approachable to a Mainstream Audience
- Kaiya Bercow, Utopia: Creating a Product First Brand, Flexibility and Mentorship
- Arian Roman, Alysida Health: Building Loyalty, Education and Trust With The Consumer
- Jon Saco, March and Ash: Building a Strong Team and Sustainable Growth
The Aim Higher Podcast gives listeners an opportunity to sit down and explore the minds of successful cannabis executives. To learn more or to listen to Season 1 in its entirety, visit The Aim Higher Podcast on Apple Podcasts.
CannabizTeam is passionate about connecting top talent with cannabis careers at the leading private and public cannabis companies. Since 2016, the cannabis industry recruiting firm has placed thousands of candidates across North America and Europe.
About CannabizTeam
CannabizTeam is the world’s largest cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm providing services for the top cannabis, CBD and hemp businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. Founded in 2016 by internationally acclaimed executive recruiter Liesl Bernard, CannabizTeam identifies and delivers superior talent that possesses the drive, skills and cultural fit unique to each client and company role. Headquartered in San Diego, CannabizTeam now has offices in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Miami, Orlando and Santa Rosa, with a Newark location coming soon. Through extensive global reach and unparalleled business relationships, CannabizTeam and its four staffing divisions (CT Executive Search, CannabizTeam Direct Hire, CannabizTemp and CT Board Placement) place over 1,000 candidates a year for clients. Sign up for the CannabizTeam newsletter to receive weekly updates on the top candidates in cannabis: www.cannabizteam.com.
###
Morgan Whitehouse
Campbell Consulting Group
+1 802-373-4686
morgan@campbellconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn