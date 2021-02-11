NEW ENGLAND DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION of BOSTON Awarded Best Of Houzz 2021
Coveted annual award highlights home remodeling and design professionals with top ratings and most popular designs among the Houzz communityBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Supple and leading Architectural Design Build Firm New England Design & Construction of Boston have won a “Best Of Houzz” award in both Design and Service for 2021 on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. NEDC, a leading Boston Sustainable Architectural Design Build firm with a specialty in high-end and luxury homes was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.
The Best of Houzz badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2020. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.
One of Boston’s leading firms, New England Design & Construction has now been the recipient of the Best of Houzz Service Award for 2 years in a row and the Best of House Design Award for 4 consecutive years. NEDC proudly holds 10 Best of Houzz awards in total.
“Design Build and the return of the Architect to his original role as Master Builder are subjects I've grown passionate about over the past two decades. I graduated from Tufts with a degree in Architecture and unfortunately found years of academic theory to be woefully inadequate when confronted with real life. To address this imbalance I took a job as a carpenter to teach myself to actually BUILD.
I'm now extremely proud of the team I've built over the past two decades--true professionals in architectural design, planning and construction and just sincere, caring people. We do it all for our clients in one Design Build package--the way the Masters did it for thousands of years, crafting spaces for those moving and changing the world.”
- David Supple, CEO NEDC - Boston
About New England Design & Construction:
New England Design & Construction is an award-winning, full-service creative Architectural Design Build firm with a focus on sustainable high-end and luxury home remodels across Boston. As a creative firm, NEDC puts a premium on sustainable aesthetics, top-quality workmanship, and caring customer service. NEDC's team of professionals are often praised for their creativity, service and artisan-level professionalism. The firm is headed by David Supple, an alumnus of Tufts University, former standout Lacrosse player, father of two little ones and passionate advocate of the client benefits of full-service Design Build and the true role of the Architect throughout history as Master Builder.
NEDC takes their clients through full creative architectural design, planning and remodel services within their own platform of responsibility. Lifting Spirits with Spaces is NEDC’s motto and they focus heavily on creative sustainable design--now mid design of a beautiful and fully custom passive house remodel in Somerville. David and NEDC have been directly involved in over 100,000 square feet of renovation projects over the years in Cambridge, Wellesley, Back Bay, Brookline, Somerville, and throughout the GBA. These projects have been featured in local media, including Modern Luxury Boston Common, Remodeling Magazine, Boston Voyager, and The Boston Globe. David and NEDC’s recent caring community work in Boston during Covid has been featured on NBC10, NECN and Boston25.
About Houzz
Houzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. On Houzz, people can find design inspiration, research and hire home professionals, and shop for products to complete their projects. For home professionals, Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides an all-in-one software solution that empowers industry pros to stand out, win clients and manage their projects efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.
“The Best Of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across the U.S. and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year’s winners,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical need for people to feel comfortable before inviting pros into and around
their homes, and the Best Of Houzz badge is a powerful way for pros to communicate the trust that homeowners have in their business. It’s just one of many tools on the Houzz platform that help pros to communicate their unique expertise, and homeowners to find the right professionals for their projects.”
David Supple
New England Design + Construction
+ +1 6177080676
ryanm@nedesignbuild.com
