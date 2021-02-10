Trusted Government Technology Contractor Koi Computers Receives O-TTPS Certification for Secure IT Solutions

Koi Computers just received certification through the Open Trusted Technology Provider Standard (O-TTPS).

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers, just received certification through the Open Trusted Technology Provider Standard (O-TTPS). The standard sets forth guidelines, requirements and recommendations for component supply chain members to enhance the integrity of commercial technology products and the security of the global supply chain.

The O-TTPS requires program participants to implement best practices which mitigate key supply threats of counterfeit and maliciously tainted products. While the O-TTPS Certification Program certifies organizations (not products), the program does cover the integration of commercial off the shelf technology products. Products that fall within the scope are included in the Conformance Statement that appears on the public registry.

The O-TTPS Certification Program benefits many stakeholders throughout the supply chain, including Koi Computers’ clients, who can consider the O-TTPS Certification and status as an Open Trusted Technology Provider to be an important safeguard in their own internal comprehensive technology procurement and risk management strategy.

Koi Computers’ Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “We went through the exacting certification process to let our clients know that we take the security of our supply chain very seriously. We already had an extremely rigorous security system in place, this provides third-party confirmation.”

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.