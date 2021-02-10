Ten Things I Hate About Your Book By Charley Brindley Released For Worldwide Distribution

Book Lists The Top Ten Mistakes Literary Agents Point Out To Aspiring Writers

SEYMOUR, MO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten Things I Hate About Your Book (AISN: B08VQP8D4L, 2021) by Charley Brindley has been released for worldwide distribution. The book is a must read for anyone aspiring to be a fiction writer or even for accomplished fiction writers looking to sharpen their writing skills. In this book, Brindley, an acclaimed fiction and nonfiction author writes what the top ten mistakes literary agents pointed out to him when he first aspired to be an author and how to avoid these mistakes in writing. Brindley writes how these are common mistakes that many writers make can be lethal to a writing career. Ten Things I Hate About Your Book is available in Kindle format for 99 cents or free on Kindle Unlimited.

“Ten Things I Hate About Your Book is the prefect book for anyone seeking to be an author or someone who is an author and looking to refresh their writing skills,” said Charley Brindley. “The ten errors I write about in the book that were pointed out by multiple literary agents are some of the most overlooked errors authors make and totally avoidable. Avoiding these errors can mean the difference between being published or being rejected by the publishing industry.”

Brindley also includes twenty-six other critical items of interest to writing successful fiction in the book. Among these are author intrusion, voice, suspension of disbelief, plagiarism, foreshadowing, speech tags, and self-publishing. Ten Things I Hate About Your Book is Brindley’s second nonfiction book.

Charley Brindley is a retired coder living in the Ozarks of southwest Missouri. He draws on his experiences in the U. S. Air Force and extensive world travels to write adventure novels.

