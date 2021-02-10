Integrated Design Systems Designs Enclosure of Next Generation Tool for Industrial Inspection

An industry leader in industrial product design and development has designed a new, breakthrough product.

OYSTER BAY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Integrated Design Systems today announced that it has designed the enclosure of a next generation industrial inspection tool.

"We are very excited about this," said Michael Paloian, President of Integrated Design Systems.

Paloian explained that for nearly 40 years, these industrial tools have been trusted as the simple, durable, and accurate measurement solution. The new enclosure builds on this legacy featuring the same award-winning probe interchangeability that set the previous model apart.

The completely re-engineered enclosure, according to Paloian, features an ergonomic design with rubberized grip for all-day inspection, with the included shock absorbing protective rubber holster that can withstand the toughest industrial environments. At 2.8 inches, the screen is 35 percent larger for even better readability in any condition. For users wearing gloves, or for those who prefer more conventional operation, the redesigned keypad can operate all necessary functions.

Like before, there are two models of this instrument: standard and advanced.

In addition to designing the enclosure for this particular instrument, Integrated Design Systems is also now offering a free product design consultation.

"This is your opportunity to get expert advice on a new product: creative concepts, ideas, and strategies; ideation and branding; plastic material selection or discuss any question - from concept to completion - with the president of an award-winning product design firm," Paloian said.

With more than 30 years of hands-on product design and development experience, Integrated Design Systems, Paloian says, knows how to move efficiently from idea to reality.

"There’s no need to look for field specialists from different industrial design companies — we have everyone and everything you need,” Paloian said, before adding, “We’re experts in transforming your ideas into realities – a product design firm that takes concepts from napkin sketches to mass production. We see the possibilities you see and uncover more from the fringes. More importantly, we identify the resources, talents, and skills necessary to bring these ideas to life.”

Paloian stressed that Integrated Design Systems designs not to impress but to produce a blueprint of your next winning product.

“With more than 40 patents, countless award-winning products; We’re proud to offer our services as a premier product design and development firm,” Paloian said. “From our offices in New York City, our engineers, industrial experts, and project managers will see you through the entire process, from ideation to completion.”

Integrated Design Systems, Inc. is an industrial product design and development firm. For over 35 years, we’ve consistently delivered high-quality products on time and on budget to optimize our client’s marketing, manufacturing, and functional needs.

