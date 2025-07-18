Star Ready to Move Homes Expands Display Home Experience with Eight Fully Furnished Units in Winnipeg

Manitoba-based company showcases eight fully furnished, climate-controlled display homes at its Winnipeg showroom for homebuyers in MB and SK.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Ready to Move Homes has enhanced its display home experience by expanding to eight fully furnished and climate-controlled units at its Winnipeg showroom. The expansion addresses the growing demand among homebuyers for immersive, hands-on experiences when selecting their next home.

The comprehensive display home facility, located at 1066 Springfield Road, allows prospective homebuyers to walk through actual homes rather than relying solely on floor plans and blueprints. According to the company, this approach recognizes that many people experience difficulty visualizing paper drawings, prompting the creation of actual homes that demonstrate Star's construction quality.

"We know that many people have a difficult time visualizing a paper drawing, so we built actual homes that capture the feeling of Star quality," stated Mr. Jeff Meseman, Spokesperson for Star Ready to Move Homes. The display homes complement the company's modern Design Centre, where customers can select upgrades and finishes for their new homes.

The expansion comes as Star Ready to Move Homes continues to serve homebuyers across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, building on a foundation established 30 years ago. Since 1952, Star Building Materials has strived to be the best in the industry, and about thirty years ago began building ready-to-move homes after recognizing that not just Manitoba, but Western Canada, saw real value in the quality and affordability brought to every project.

Star RTM homes are built inside a fenced compound to ensure that only Star employees and approved tradespeople have access to new homes. The construction department constantly inspects and monitors the houses—not just at certain stages but at all stages of construction, ensuring homes are built to stringent specifications.

The company differentiates itself through what it calls the Star Advantage, which includes five key commitments focused on quality, specification, after-sales service, designs, and the buying experience. As a division of Star Building Materials, the company is able to build homes and garages with materials from its own building supply centre and truss manufacturing plant. This buying power allows the company to offer a better quality structure and building envelope at a better price than other ready-to-move (RTM) builders.

Customer satisfaction remains a central focus, with the company providing comprehensive warranty coverage. All RTM and built on site homes come with a one year Limited Construction Warranty, covering defects in materials and labour for the first year. Customers are also covered for structural defects for up to 10 years.

The quality control process extends beyond construction to certification standards. The company builds to CSA standards, and all homes and cottages are covered by the National Home Warranty program—a detail that is particularly important to mortgage lenders. Star was the first CSA-certified RTM builder in Manitoba, and the building yard is inspected by a CSA national representative every three months.

Customer testimonials highlight the company's service approach. "If you're looking to build a custom home, or copy one of their existing plans, this is the place to go. Star homes made the process very easy, they maintained contact throughout the entire process of building. My interaction was very pleasurable and a easy experience building my first home thanks to them! I would definitely recommend them and use them again in the future!" said Leland H., a recent customer.

Eranio B., another customer, praised the ongoing support: "RTM Home. STAR did a wonderful job in our semi finished homestead. The craftsmanship is top of the line.Been a year since STAR delivered our home and although we are still working on it, STAR is still assisting us on trades people and giving us suggestions. There responsibilities are done but yet they are so accommodating. Everybody at STAR are professionals. Would recommend them highly. There list of trades people are also highly recommended ( interlaken Forms, Elite Plumbing, Martin Electric, Friesen Drillers and Daryl's Eavesthrouh). Thank you all for a wonderful job. 😀"

Keith M. noted the efficiency of the display home experience: "The sales people were very accommodating and provided the necessary information to help my family make a decision on a home. The show homes are nicely setup, so that you can take a look through them all in a small amount of time. We even received a free Recycle Everywhere bag from Star!"

The company's sales team brings extensive experience to the homebuying process. The sales team knows RTM homes, having sold these homes for over 30 years, providing answers to customer questions.

Star Ready to Move Homes currently offers seasonal promotions on ready-to-move homes and built-on-site homes, cottages, garages, and sheds. Offers change seasonally and are available for a limited time only.

The company serves residents throughout Regina, Saskatoon, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, with specialized transport systems enabling home placement across both provinces. Construction monitoring extends beyond completion, with customers receiving access to a secure website where photos of their new home are uploaded during the construction process.

To explore the display homes or learn more about building a custom RTM home, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.starreadytomovehomes.com/the-star-advantage or call +1 204 669-9200.

###

About Star Ready to Move Homes

Star Ready to Move Homes (https://www.starreadytomovehomes.com/about-star) is a leading provider of high-quality, affordable ready-to-move homes, cottages, garages, and sheds in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. With a legacy spanning 30 years, Star has earned a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, personalised service, and customer satisfaction. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation and value has made it the preferred choice for homeowners across Western Canada.

Contact Details:

1066 Springfield Road

Winnipeg, MB R2G 3T3

Canada

https://maps.app.goo.gl/GKVbnD3DHiLMqQ2m7

Notes to Editors:

• Star Building Materials was founded in 1952, initially focusing on sourcing high-quality lumber products for customers in Manitoba.

• The company expanded its services over the years, venturing into the ready-to-move homes market approximately 30 years ago.

• Star Ready to Move Homes offers a wide range of RTM homes, cottages, garages, and sheds, catering to the diverse needs of homeowners in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

• The company's in-house design and drafting team provides customization options, allowing clients to modify existing plans or create entirely new designs.

• Star Ready to Move Homes is committed to sustainability and energy efficiency, incorporating eco-friendly features and materials into its home designs.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.