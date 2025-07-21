Shamrock Medicine Provides Primary Care Services in Gwynedd, PA

Boutique family medicine practice provides comprehensive primary and psychiatric care with text-based provider access across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

GWYNEDD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Medicine provides primary care services in Gwynedd, Pennsylvania, as part of its expanding network of comprehensive healthcare services across the Greater Philadelphia region. The boutique family medicine and psychiatric practice serves patients in Philadelphia, Ambler, and Cherry Hill, through a combination of in-person and virtual care options.

The healthcare practice operates three clinical locations:

Philadelphia, PA (Main Office & Headquarters)

Lower Gwynedd, PA: 812 N Bethlehem Pike, Suite 207A

Cherry Hill, NJ: 911 Kings Highway S

According to the practice, this multi-location approach allows patients to access personalized care across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

" We are an insurance-based boutique family medicine and psychiatric practice that provides convenient, high-quality care to our members," said Dr. Peter Kelly, owner and spokesperson of Shamrock Medicine. "Our mission is to provide comprehensive and convenient healthcare to our members in a warm, welcoming environment."

The practice differentiates itself through a text-based communication platform that connects patients directly with nurses and providers for appointments, lab results, and prescription refills. This approach is designed to eliminate traditional barriers between healthcare providers and patients, according to the practice’s materials.

Shamrock Medicine currently accepts multiple insurance plans, including Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Humana, Independence Blue Cross, Medicare, Meridian Health Plan, Meritain Health, and UnitedHealthcare.

The practice offers what it calls an integrative approach, combining traditional medical care—such as physicals and sick visits—with convenient access to mental health services. Services include preventive care and wellness checks; chronic disease management; mental health treatment for conditions including attention deficit disorder, anxiety, and depression; as well as specialty care including testosterone treatment, hair loss treatment, and STD management.

"This is no ordinary doctor's office," the practice states in its materials. "Rather than do things the typical way, we’ve created a primary care practice truly designed around our patients’ needs."

Patient testimonials highlight the practice's approach to care. "Had my first visit her and it was fantastic! From the comforting waiting room to the care from Betty, I am grateful to have found Shamrock. They really know how to take the uncomfortable feeling out of how doctors offices typically feel (cold, sterile) and make a warm space for their patients. This is the first visit I've had with a provider that made me feel heard and supported. So excited to continue care here!" said Lauren S., a patient.

Another patient, Krisilda M., shared: "My husband and I recently had our first visit with our new primary care physician, and we are happy with the experience. Dr. Kelly took the time to listen to our concerns, asked thoughtful questions. We never felt rushed, and it was clear that he is not only knowledgeable, but also compassionate and patient-centered. Highly recommend!"

Julia S., another patient, noted: "I have been to Shamrock for a few appointments now and I would definitely recommend them! My provider, Ilyssa Krane, is extremely thoughtful, caring, and thorough. She was really helpful navigating my prescription needs and made the medication switch process smooth. Talking to her feels completely approachable and easy, and everyone there is so friendly and welcoming! So happy that I found them."

The practice offers virtual care options, including video appointments and online patient portal access. According to the team, these virtual visits provide the same thorough care patients would receive in-office, with added convenience.

For patients without insurance, Shamrock Medicine offers discounted rates. The practice also provides a membership option called Shamrock Med Plus for patients over age 18, which it describes as making it “faster, easier, and more enjoyable to look after your health.”

The boutique approach includes limiting patient volume to provide more time and attention to each individual, according to the practice's materials. This model is designed to ensure patients receive personalized care tailored to their specific needs and goals.

Dr. Kelly leads the practice as a board-certified physician with experience in both primary care and psychiatric services. The practice emphasizes building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term well-being.

Shamrock Medicine accepts new patients and offers flexible appointment scheduling, including telehealth options. The practice serves patients across Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Camden counties, with specific service areas including Philadelphia, Ambler, Cherry Hill, Haddonfield, Moorestown, and Marlton.

For more information about primary care services in Gwynedd, PA, or to schedule an appointment, contact Shamrock Medicine (https://shamrockmedicine.com/contact-us/) at 215.585.2342. Blog articles offering health tips and updates are available at https://shamrockmedicine.com/blog/.

