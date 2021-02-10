The CBD Haven Weekly Product Feature - CBDistillery 5000MG FS Oil
Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, inc. is delighted to announce this weeks featured product. CBDistillery 5000MG Full Spectrum Tincture Oil.
Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, is delighted to announce this weeks featured product. The CBDistillery 5000mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture. With inventory running low, customers and CBD enthusiasts are urged to hurry to their online store for a chance at getting top-quality CBD products, including the highly popular CBDistillery branded products.
With The CBD Haven (https://thecbdhaven.com), you can easily buy CBD online.
The CBDistillery 5000MG full spectrum CBD Oil is one of the highest concentrations available in full spectrum, featuring a whopping 167MG of full spectrum CBD oil per serving.
CBDistillery's Full Spectrum Oil Tinctures combine the powers of CBD oil and other naturally occurring plant proteins, minerals, vitamins, and more so that you can reap all of the benefits of the cannabis plant without any potentially intoxicating effects. Full Spectrum Oil Tinctures include <0.3% THC. When you use CBDistillery CBD Oil Tinctures, you can be assured you’re using the highest quality CBD on the market.
All CBDistillery products are third-party lab-tested to ensure the highest quality and consistent dosing.
“You can rest assured you get what you pay for! People choose full spectrum CBD because it contains the full assortment of cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes from the hemp plant. This will help you benefit from the entourage effect. It is also the least processed of all the spectrums,” says a spokesperson for The CBD Haven.
The CBDistillery CBD products are quality tested in labs for purity. These are the highest grade, purest CBD products one will find in the market anywhere. CBD is a whole plant extract and carries the full spectrum of all naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes. CBDistillery products are ranked on top of many preferred lists of CBD brands.
The CBD Haven e-commerce platform provides a seamless experience from browsing through a vast selection of CBD products to fast delivery to all 50 states.
At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Social CBD, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Nanocraft CBD and more. We give you a choice of CBD oil, tinctures, CBD gummies, soft gels & capsules, pet oil tinctures, spray and topical. Large selection of hemp-derived CBD. We also carry full spectrum, or if you're looking for CBD oil without THC broad-spectrum, and Isolate CBD products.
