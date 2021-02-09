Governor awards grants to assist low-income residents in Jefferson County with utility costs

MONTGOMERY—Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $3.5 million to help low-income households in Jefferson County with utility costs during the winter and summer months.

The two grants are helping the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity provide emergency assistance to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2021.The program gives priority to low-income households with members who are especially vulnerable, including the elderly, persons with disabilities and young children.

“Low-income residents in Jefferson County often find themselves in need of help during the coldest and hottest times of the year when utility costs are at their highest,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will help provide access to the emergency one-time assistance they need.”

The Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity manages the assistance at the local level and receives applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. One of the grants, totaling $1 million, comes from additional funding made available through the CARES Act.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting these efforts to ensure those in need of assistance with utility bills can receive the help they need,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

