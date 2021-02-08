Gov. Ivey awards grant to nurture new industry in Sulligent

MONTGOMERY— A $500,000 grant awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will help provide more than 100 jobs in the city of Sulligent while creating additional economic opportunities in west Alabama.

The Community Development Block Grant will help Sulligent renovate a commercial building that will be used by Resource Fiber, a company that manufactures sustainable bamboo building products.

The company was previously in Tennessee but is moving its operation to Lamar County to be closer to its bamboo source, primarily in nearby Greene County.

“This company will bring much needed jobs to Lamar County and west Alabama,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support this relocation, and it is my hope that Resource Fiber will grow as rapidly as the bamboo it is producing.”

The city has purchased a commercial building and will lease it to Resource Fiber. CDBG funds will be used to replace the roof, store-front windows and make interior modifications including installing a cold room.

Resource Fiber is using bamboo to produce a number of durable products including railroad ties, truck and trailer decking, flooring and more. The company has six U.S. patents and several pending patents in relation to bamboo.

The company sells bamboo plants to farmers and buys the bamboo back at maturity provided the farmers adhere to Resource Fiber’s growing guidelines.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Gov. Ivey is dedicated to helping businesses in Alabama thrive and provide new jobs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This company brings with it the ability to produce jobs and through its innovation provide a profound economic impact in west Alabama and the state’s Black Belt region.”

Gov. Ivey notified Mayor Scott Boman that the grant had been approved. Sulligent is supplying a local match of $50,000.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley