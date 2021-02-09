Gov. Ivey awards grant to provide jobs in Tuscaloosa County

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $258,000 grant to help a Tuscaloosa County industry expand and create 162 immediate jobs, while allowing an Alabama automobile manufacturer to rev up its production of electric powered vehicles.

Tuscaloosa County will use the Community Development Block Grant to provide infrastructure needed by Schnellecke Logistics Alabama to locate in a new building near the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International automobile plant. The company will play a role in Mercedes-Benz’s plan to begin producing electric vehicles.

“From the start, Alabama’s vehicle manufacturing facilities have produced top-of-the-line automobiles and are poised to continue doing the same as the automobile industry transitions toward electric vehicles,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support this project and the jobs it will create.”

Schnellecke intends to hire 162 workers once its 530,000-square-foot logistics warehouse is completed. The company plans to employ 373 people at the facility by its third year.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Providing employment opportunities is the hallmark of Gov. Ivey’s administration,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and local officials in Tuscaloosa County in doing what is possible to help the Mercedes Benz operation to continue to thrive in Alabama and provide jobs for many Alabamians.”

Gov. Ivey notified Ward D. “Rob” Robertson III, chairman of the Tuscaloosa County Commission, that the grant had been approved. Tuscaloosa County is providing a local match of $64,500 for the project.

