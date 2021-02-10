2021 Rat-L-Trap Classic: Lake Guntersville

Duckett Fishing is Proud to Present the 2021 Rat-L-Trap Classic at Lake Guntersville!

ALEXANDRIA, LA, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gunterville, AL, February 21, 2021 – The Bill Lewis team is proud to announce its second tournament fishing event for 2021. The 2021 Rat-L-Trap Classic, presented by Duckett Fishing, will take place at Lake Guntersville, AL, on February 21. Registration is available online at https://xbs.floridatournamentreport.com/rat-l-trap-classic/.

This event supports online registration only; in-person registration will not be performed. Here are a few of the rules:

The tournament entry fee is $105.00.

There is an optional Big Bass fee of $20.00.

This event offers a 100% payback.

1 in 5 entrants will win a prize.

Trailering is allowed for this event.

On the week of the tournament, the director will determine the time for the safelight.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a mandatory pre-tournament meeting launch anywhere on the lake.

Each team will receive a goodie bag. Teams can pick up their goodie bags from Guntersville Tackle (GTO) once the teams have registered.

Weigh-in will take place on February 21, 2021, at 3:00pm at Civitian Park.

Only Bill Lewis lures that are currently available at www.rat-l-trap.com are allowed. This event does not allow for the use of discontinued lures.

Custom painting of lures and changing of hooks are permitted.

Modifications of internal shot loads are not allowed.

Adding or attaching soft plastic baits to the trap are not allowed.

All boats used during the tournament must be covered with liability insurance. Failure to provide proof of liability insurance will result in disqualification.

Each participant must have their state-approved fishing license with them on the day of the tournament.

