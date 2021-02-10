SFO, FCA, DOJ, Wirecard Investigative Reporter Join Fraud & Asset Recovery Event of the Year

Fraud, Asset Tracing and Recovery Geneva I March 23-25, 2021

LONDON, NEW YORK, GREAT BRITAIN , February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior officials from the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have joined C5’s Virtual 15th Fraud, Asset Tracing & Recovery Conference -Geneva on 23-25 March 2021- the international flagship conference for practitioners across the globe.

John Carroll, Chief Operating Officer, SFO and Mark Francis, Director of Wholesale and Unauthorised Business Investigations, FCA will be providing updates on multi-jurisdictional fraud enforcement trends, priorities and cross-agency coordination post-Brexit.

Deborah Connor, Chief, Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, DOJ will be addressing the asset recovery effort in the 1MDB case.

The event also includes two highly anticipated interviews with:

o Dan McCrum, Investigative reporters at the Financial Times, who will be discussing his five-year investigation and exposure of the multi-billion dollar Wirecard fraud scandal;

o Sergio Moro, Brazil’s former Minister of Justice and Public Security of Brazil from 2019-2020 and Presiding Judge in the massive bribery case, “Operation Car Wash.”

The 2021 faculty also boasts executives from Credit Suisse, Banque Lombard Odier & Cie, Bank of Cyprus and Fresenius Medical Care, as well as leading barristers and solicitors from Switzerland, the UK, Ireland, the U.S., Cyprus, Russia, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and more.

Unlike other virtual events, C5’s conference is premised on true interaction, with half of the agenda dedicated to 1:1 and smaller-group discussion. As in past years, the event will operate under Chatham House Rules. Practitioners, litigation funders, investigators and asset recovery specialists are already confirmed to:

o Join smaller-group, structured breakout roundtables, whereby attendees will be able to turn on audio and video to chat;

o Benefit from 1:1 networking that emulates the impromptu meetups that would ordinarily occur in-person

o Access the attendee list during the event

o Private message, start a video chat and exchange contact details

The event is next month (23-25 March 2021).