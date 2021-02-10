CRGroup Signs a Premier Channel Partner Agreement with BI4Dynamics

BI4Dynamics strengthens North American footprint by appointing CRGroup as its premier channel partner to bring transformative BI to Microsoft Dynamics users.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Renaissance Group (CRGroup), a Quisitive Company (TSXV: QUIS), Microsoft Partner and premier provider of business technology and consulting services, today announced a Channel Partner Agreement with BI4Dynamics, a Microsoft Partner and leading provider of data warehouse and business intelligence for Microsoft® Dynamics™. This agreement grants CRGroup the right to market, sell, and implement BI4Dynamics across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

BI4Dynamics offers unprecedented plug-and-play data warehouse automation and business intelligence for Microsoft Dynamics enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms. The solution is disrupting traditional reporting in Dynamics by eliminating the need to contract consultants, Power BI™ experts, and SQL™ developers to centralize data and build reports.

BI4Dynamics supports joining any combination of data sources from both cloud and on-premise systems, including Dynamics NAV 2009 (and other versions), Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics AX2009/2012R2/R3, and Dynamics 365 Finance, and Supply Chain Management. Its open data warehouse architecture also allows for easy integration with any other data source.

Using an intelligent 'wizard' for set-up, BI4Dynamics requires no knowledge of SQL programming to extend the data warehouse. The solution was created to deliver fast and accessible reporting, regardless of Dynamics database size or the number of companies. After launching BI4Dynamics, companies have access to more than 2,000 BI Fields (KPIs) that can be reported on using a library of over 150 out-of-the-box Excel and Power BI dashboards.

"We are very excited to bring BI4Dynamics into the North American and Caribbean markets," said Dr. Vijay Jog, Founder of CRGroup and President of Quisitive's Global Business Application Team. "Being a Microsoft Partner specializing in Dynamics ERPs for over 25 years, we know the immense value that BI4Dynamics can provide to Dynamics ERP users who require centralized data and intelligent Excel and Power BI reports, but don't want to deal with complicated SQL code and costly services. This value-priced plug-and-play solution from BI4Dynamics is truly a game-changer and is sure to disrupt the way Dynamics users think of reporting and analytics."

Mladen Gvozdenovic, CEO of BI4Dynamics, said of the partnership, "We are thrilled to partner with the knowledgeable and experienced team from CRGroup to deliver state-of-the-art data warehouse and business intelligence to Microsoft Dynamics customers in North America."

CRGroup is also in the process of developing an extension for BI4Dynamics, which will provide an added level of role-based access and security that is not currently available in Dynamics.



About BI4Dynamics

Founded in 2011, BI4Dynamics provides plug-and-play data warehouse and business intelligence (BI) capabilities for Microsoft® Dynamics™ users, including Dynamics AX & NAV, Dynamics 365 Finance, Supply Chain, and Business Central. The company was founded by Dynamics ERP experts and has since grown to over 100 partners worldwide, making it the leading provider of data centralization and visualization for companies using Dynamics, SQL, and Power BI. ™. BI4Dynamics has been deployed in over 1,000 Dynamics projects in all industries. BI4Dynamics is headquartered in Derbyshire, United Kingdom, with offices in Slovenia, Denmark, Singapore, UAE, France, and North America. https://www.bi4dynamics.com/

About CRGroup

Since 1989, Corporate Renaissance Group (CRGroup), now a Quisitive Company (TSXV: QUIS), has been delivering expert guidance and leading technology solutions to help organizations transform enterprise performance. With over 4,500 customers worldwide, CRGroup has established itself with expertise in business management, financial management, consulting, and software development. Working with its technology partners such as Microsoft, Board, Workday Adaptive Planning, Tableau, IDU, and now BI4Dynamics, CRGroup delivers solutions in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Corporate Performance Management (CPM), Human Capital Management (HCM) and Business Intelligence (BI). These solutions and more cover the full business spectrum, consistent with CRGroup's Level 7™ Framework. To learn more about CRGroup, visit crgroup.com @crgroup

About Quisitive

A premier Microsoft solutions provider, Quisitive empowers enterprises to skillfully navigate the ever-changing technology landscape by utilizing Microsoft cloud technology, including Microsoft Azure, Dynamics, and Office 365. Named the 2019 Microsoft U.S. Country Partner of the Year for demonstrated excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft cloud technology, Quisitive is uniquely poised to help businesses harness the power of the cloud. Quisitive serves clients globally with offices in Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Minneapolis, MN; Ottawa, ON; and Toronto, ON. For more information, visit quisitive.com @BeQuisitive. TSXV: QUIS