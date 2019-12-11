Corporate Renaissance Group Signs Distribution Agreement with IDU

Corporate Renaissance Group has announced it has finalized a distribution agreement with IDU, a corporate budgeting, forecasting and reporting software.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Renaissance Group (CRGroup), a Quisitive Company (TSXV:QUIS), has announced it has finalized a distribution agreement with IDU, a corporate budgeting, forecasting and reporting software.

IDU's flagship product, idu-Concept(TM), provides budgeting and financial reporting for medium-sized to enterprise businesses. idu-Concept has been named a leader in the budgeting and reporting category and a high performer in the Corporate Performance Management Categories of the G2 Crowd(TM) Fall 2019 Report, as well as being named one of the top financial planning applications by Gartner(R). idu-Concept was developed to eliminate barriers to reporting by allowing businesses to leverage existing systems and tools for extensive reporting and data visualizations.

The agreement grants CRGroup the right to market, sell and implement idu-Concept across North-Eastern United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

This partnership with IDU not only strengthens CRGroup's position in the FP&A transformative space but addresses a need in the marketplace for affordable budgeting software that leverages existing technical investments and data reporting platforms like Microsoft Power BI(TM), SQL(TM), and Azure(TM).

"We are very excited to strengthen the idu-Concept footprint in the North American and Caribbean markets," said Thomas Ironstone, Manager, CPM/BI at CRGroup. "Adding idu-Concept to CRGroup's toolset of CPM and FP&A solutions provides our customers with a powerful, affordable, flexible and secure system that leverages the Microsoft(R) platform - both on-premise and in the Cloud."

"We're delighted to partner with an industry leader like CRGroup to extend our reach in North America and the Caribbean," said Kevin Phillips, CEO of IDU. "idu-Concept is built on the values of increasing financial accountability, transparency and empowerment throughout an organization, said Kevin Phillips, CEO of IDU. "We enable non-financial managers to engage with budget, forecast and financial information in ways that make it easy to understand. The formalized partnership with CRGroup provides us access to enterprise businesses looking for a reliable cost-effective solution that fits within the terms of their IT strategy."

About IDU

IDU delivers top of class packaged budgeting, forecasting, performance management and reporting tools to simplify financial management. Our flagship product, idu-Concept, provides easy, effective budgeting, forecasting and financial reporting for medium-sized to large businesses. idu-Concept integrates easily with ERP software, but unlike more cumbersome offerings, idu-Concept can be implemented quickly, requires little or no ongoing consulting and reduces budgeting cycles from months to weeks. For more information on IDU, please visit www.idusoft.com

About CRGroup:

Since 1989, Corporate Renaissance Group (CRGroup), a Quisitive Company (TSXV: QUIS), has been delivering expert guidance and leading technology solutions to help organizations transform enterprise performance. With over 4,500 customers worldwide, CRGroup has established itself with expertise in business management, financial management, consulting and software development. Working with its technology partners such as Microsoft, Board, Adaptive Insights, Tableau, IDU and Atlassian, CRGroup delivers solutions in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Office 365 (O365), Corporate Performance Management (CPM), Human Capital Management (HCM) and Business Intelligence (BI). These solutions and more cover the full business spectrum, consistent with CRGroup's Level 7(TM) Framework. To learn more about CRGroup, visit www.crgroup.com

About Quisitive:

A premier Microsoft solutions provider, Quisitive empowers enterprises to skillfully navigate the ever-changing technology landscape through the utilization of Microsoft cloud technology including Microsoft Azure, Dynamics and Office 365.

Named the 2019 Microsoft U.S. Country Partner of the Year for demonstrated excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft cloud technology, Quisitive is uniquely poised to help businesses harness the power of the cloud.

Quisitive combines technical expertise, internal Independent software vendor capabilities and proprietary SaaS solutions, such as CRG emPerform (TM) and LedgerPay to create impactful solutions that drive transformation for their clients. Whether it's moving to the Microsoft cloud, understanding the implications of operating in the cloud, or pushing the boundaries of cloud innovation, Quisitive offers a variety of services that can be implemented individually or layered to create a unique solution to fit an organization's specific needs.

Quisitive is comprised of experienced Microsoft partner leaders and technologists who share a deep understanding of market needs and the appropriate application of Microsoft cloud technology. The company's expertise and focus are on helping industries such as financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, and retail, drive innovation using Microsoft cloud-based technologies.



