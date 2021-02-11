Myrtle Beach Golf Packages Deliver Unmatched Quality, Value During Spring Season
Myrtle Beach's varied golf package offerings continue to make the destination golf's most popularMYRTLE BEACH, SC, US, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s most popular golf destination, Myrtle Beach, S.C., long renowned for the quality and quantity of its offerings, is again home to the game’s premier spring package deals.
The Grand Strand, which runs from Georgetown County, S.C., to just across the border in Brunswick County, N.C., is home to 90 golf courses, including some of the nation’s best public layouts.
For group leaders in search of a package that delivers outstanding golf and great value, here are five of the Grand Strand’s most popular spring offers:
-- Caledonia Golf & Fish Club and True Blue Golf Club are both ranked among America’s best public courses, and the “Top 100 Spring Break Golf Getaway” allows players to stay-and-play onsite. Golfers can play True Blue and Caledonia multiple times as part of the three-night, four-round package while staying at True Blue Resort. The offer, which runs from April 1 - May 9, starts at $699.
-- Founders Group International is Myrtle Beach’s largest ownership group and the Inclusive Package allows golfers to choose among 21 of the area’s best courses, including Grande Dunes, TPC Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Plantation and King’s North at Myrtle Beach National. The golf-only deal starts at $55 per day and players have the option to add range balls, lunch and two drafts beers to each round for only $5.
-- A collection of 23 area courses, the Myrtle Beach Golf Trail offers a two-night, two round package that starts at just $160 per person (additional nights and rounds can be added). Among the courses golfers have to choose from are Rivers Edge, Thistle Golf Club, Carolina National and Glen Dornoch. The diverse array of offerings has helped the Myrtle Beach Golf Trail offer rise to the top of the list for many groups.
-- What the Myrtle Beach Elite package lacks in quantity it more than makes up for in quality. The three-round deal features Tidewater Golf Club, Arrowhead Country Club, Prestwick Country Club and Arcadian Shore Golf Club, four of the area’s top 20 layouts. The offer also includes a free nine-hole, same-day replay at each course.
-- Barefoot Resort is one the premier multi-course facilities on the East Coast and golfers wanting to enjoy the quartet of courses designed by some of golf’s biggest names are flocking to the Barefoot Experience offer. Groups enjoy three nights of on-site lodging and a round of golf on the Norman, Love, Fazio and Dye courses.
For more information on golf packages and the Myrtle Beach golf community, please visit www.PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com.
