The Park Prodigy Announces Free Access to Their Theme Park APP for Select Guests

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Park Prodigy Announces Free Access to Their Theme Park APP for Select GuestsToday, The Park Prodigy, (a trusted source for theme park tickets and personalized vacation packages) announces a free promotion for select theme park guests. The Park Prodigy will be giving the first 100 guests who sign up for their new theme park app free access for the entire year! It has always been our goal to help families save time and money on their next vacation, and the company understands many of us are facing new challenges and we are living under a new normal. That is why we hope this free app can help save you time and money on their next vacation.Guests who wish to try the new theme park app can email mike@theparkprodigy.com!The company is thrilled to extend this offer with high hopes that it will help guests plan a magical vacation in 2021!Planning Your Next Walt Disney World VacationIf you are visiting Walt Disney World in 2021 and don’t know where to start, be sure to check out our free vacation planning tools including our Disney World Crowd Calendar, Disney World Vacation Planning Guide, the best time to visit Disney World page and Disney Blog!Once you pick the best days to visit Orlando, you can shop for the perfect Walt Disney World tickets to fit your family’s vacations goals and budget! The Park Prodigy can also help you get into Universal Orlando one hour earlier than everyone else with our Universal Orlando Tickets For additional information on current travel deals visit https://theparkprodigy.com/ About The Park ProdigyMichael Belmont started The Park Prodigy with one goal in mind, “to save families time and money on their next vacation”. All vacation planning tools on the website were created for YOU, and are always 100% free. We hope to help you and your family plan an unforgettable vacation no matter if it’s later in 2020 or 2021 and beyond!