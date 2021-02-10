Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN FILES BILL TO END PAROLE FOR CHILD TRAFFICKERS

by: Rep. Shaheen, Matt
01/05/2021

Bill makes child sex traffickers ineligible for parole

AUSTIN — Plano Representative Matt Shaheen announced today that he has filed legislation that will fight human trafficking in Texas by making felons who have trafficked children ineligible for parole. "The horrible reality is that the majority of children who are victims of sex trafficking are between 12 to 14 years old and are then forced into prostitution,” Representative Shaheen stated. “My bill will remove the possibility of parole for convicted child traffickers. They are a permanent danger to our families, and we cannot risk our children’s safety by allowing them back into our communities.” The Texas-Mexico border is the number one entry point for human trafficking, and according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, California and Texas lead the nation in reported cases of human trafficking. “I always have and always will make the fight against human trafficking a top priority,” said Representative Shaheen.

Contact: Ashley Biard

