REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN FILES BILL CLOSING LOOPHOLE WITH CHILD SUPPORT

by: Rep. Shaheen, Matt

01/14/2021

Bill requires ride share employers to withhold child support from employee paychecks

AUSTIN — Plano Representative Matt Shaheen announced today that he has filed House Bill 458 requiring technology companies, such as ride share companies, to withhold child support from their employees’ paychecks. "Our law is unequivocal on this point: every parent should share in the financial responsibility of caring for their children,” Representative Shaheen said. “This bill closes a loophole that allows parents who work for certain technology companies to break the law by not paying their court-ordered child support. All children deserve better, and this bill will ensure that these individuals meet their legal and moral obligation.”

Contact: Ashley Biard

Contact Info