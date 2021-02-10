Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,349 in the last 365 days.

REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN FILES BILL CLOSING LOOPHOLE WITH CHILD SUPPORT

member image

REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN FILES BILL CLOSING LOOPHOLE WITH CHILD SUPPORT  print page

by: Rep. Shaheen, Matt
01/14/2021

Bill requires ride share employers to withhold child support from employee paychecks

AUSTIN — Plano Representative Matt Shaheen announced today that he has filed House Bill 458 requiring technology companies, such as ride share companies, to withhold child support from their employees’ paychecks. "Our law is unequivocal on this point: every parent should share in the financial responsibility of caring for their children,” Representative Shaheen said. “This bill closes a loophole that allows parents who work for certain technology companies to break the law by not paying their court-ordered child support. All children deserve better, and this bill will ensure that these individuals meet their legal and moral obligation.”

Contact: Ashley Biard

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.420

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0594

(512) 463-1021 Fax

You just read:

REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN FILES BILL CLOSING LOOPHOLE WITH CHILD SUPPORT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.