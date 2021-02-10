Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,349 in the last 365 days.

Representative Carl Sherman highlights his Maternity Mortality Taskforce Bill

member image

Representative Carl Sherman highlights his Maternity Mortality Taskforce Bill  print page

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
01/21/2021

Lancaster, Texas -- Representative Carl Sherman, is proud to highlight a piece of legislation he has filed for the 87th Legislative Session, HB 420, the Maternity Mortality Taskforce Bill.

The proposed legislation will form a taskforce that will study maternal mortality rates for pregnant African American women, the related disparities in maternal care, and will develop and provide recommendations on improving the maternal health outcomes among Black women.

Today, American women die in childbirth at a higher rate than in any other industrialized country, and Black women are more than 3 times more likely to have a maternal death than white women in the United States. It is important to make clear that pregnancy related mortality can be defined as death of the mother during pregnancy, delivery, or within one year postpartum. Of the 700 pregnancy-related deaths occur each year, 2/3 of these deaths are considered to be preventable.

Moreover, Representative Sherman stated, “HB420 is intended to highlight the striking racial disparities in maternal mortality, morbidity, and infant health. In the end, it is my prayer that all lives will matter”.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.424

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

You just read:

Representative Carl Sherman highlights his Maternity Mortality Taskforce Bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.