Representative Carl Sherman highlights his Maternity Mortality Taskforce Bill

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

01/21/2021

Lancaster, Texas -- Representative Carl Sherman, is proud to highlight a piece of legislation he has filed for the 87th Legislative Session, HB 420, the Maternity Mortality Taskforce Bill.

The proposed legislation will form a taskforce that will study maternal mortality rates for pregnant African American women, the related disparities in maternal care, and will develop and provide recommendations on improving the maternal health outcomes among Black women.

Today, American women die in childbirth at a higher rate than in any other industrialized country, and Black women are more than 3 times more likely to have a maternal death than white women in the United States. It is important to make clear that pregnancy related mortality can be defined as death of the mother during pregnancy, delivery, or within one year postpartum. Of the 700 pregnancy-related deaths occur each year, 2/3 of these deaths are considered to be preventable.

Moreover, Representative Sherman stated, “HB420 is intended to highlight the striking racial disparities in maternal mortality, morbidity, and infant health. In the end, it is my prayer that all lives will matter”.

