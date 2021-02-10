STATE REPRESENTATIVE MIKE SCHOFIELD ANNOUNCES STAFF FOR LEGISLATIVE SESSION

by: Rep. Schofield, Mike

01/27/2021

State Representative-elect Mike Schofield (Katy, Cypress) announced that he has finalized the HD 132 legislative staff for the upcoming session of the Texas House of Representatives.

“I am happy to announce that we have finalized the staff that will serve the residents of HD 132,” Schofield said. “I am grateful to have such accomplished and dedicated public servants on our team. I’m looking forward to working with them for the betterment of our Katy and Cy-Fair constituents, and for all of Texas.”

The HD 132 staff will be:

Pam Johnson (Chief of Staff) – A veteran of the Texas Capitol, Pam Johnson served as chief of staff to former Representative Rodney Anderson and has been a valued staff member to several House members, most recently on the staff of Representative JM Lozano last session. She will be responsible for all operations of the Capitol office.

Annie Callegari (District Director/Legislative Aide) – A graduate of the University of Texas with a degree in International Relations and Global Studies, Annie Callegari served last session as an intern for Representative (now Senator) Drew Springer. Previously, she was an intern for Senator Van Taylor. In addition to serving as legislative aide, she will be in charge of Representative Schofield’s operations in the district. Her grandfather, former Representative Bill Callegari, was Rep. Schofield’s predecessor as representative for HD 132.

Emily Knaub (Legislative Director) – A graduate of Baylor University who earned a Master’s in Public Administration from Texas State University, Emily Knaub was the legislative director last session for Representative Ed Thompson. Previously, she served in the Constituent Communications Division of the office of Governor Greg Abbott and as assistant committee clerk in the House Committee on Public Health. She will advise Representative Schofield on legislation before the Texas House and Senate.

