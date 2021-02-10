Chairman White Calls on TBCJ to Consider Renaming Prison Unit

by: Rep. White, James

01/29/2021

(Austin, TX) - Under the leadership of Chairman Patrick O'Daniel, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has negotiated a series of tough challenges. On behalf of the House Committee on Corrections, I thank the Chairman for his service and the Board's commitment to safe communities, rehabilitation, and reintegration of the justice-involved.

As evidenced by TDCJ Director Bryan Collier’s decision to cease using the term “offender” when referring to the justice-involved individuals under the incarcerated supervision of TDCJ, the Board is striving to foster an appropriate climate. Over the last several months, I have reviewed historical notes involving the naming of our incarceration facilities. In most instances, these historical accounts reminded me that in the past and in the present, many men and women — correctional officers, judicial officers, Board appointees, elected officials, law enforcement officers, unit staff, crime victims, chaplains, educators, etc. — have established a proud and storied history dating from the beginning of statehood in the mid-19th century to the 21st century. Bravely and selflessly, a valiant few have given the Ultimate Sacrifice to achieve safe communities.

On the other hand, there are some instances that defy this pattern of recognizing excellent service. For example, the State has at least one unit named after someone, who never domiciled in Texas and the individual's most noted association with Texas is selling a huge track of land after the abolition of slavery rendered their large plantation as a less profitable venture.

In another case, Texas may have a unit named after plantation owners, who probably benefitted from the odious practice of convict leasing. Once the Texas Legislature and the Texas Prison Board ended this abusive system and rendered this plantation’s enterprises unprofitable, the land owners sold the property to the Texas prison system.

Then, there is a unit named after one of the first post-Civil War prison directors, who expanded the exploitive practice of convict leasing. More than a century ago, the Texas Legislature, prison management officials, and reformers repudiated the individuals who promoted convict leasing and its associated deprivations and terminated this policy. Therefore, these personalities’ association with the TDCJ has been inconsistent for decades and deprive us from highlighting phenomenal Texans, who have made substantial contributions to criminal justice in the Lone Star State or sacrificed their life in the line of duty.

This Board is setting the example already. Recently, the Board named a facility after Oliver Bell, who is a former Board Chair, Army Veteran, and successful entrepreneur. Fittingly, this unit features the Prison Entrepreneur Program.

"As an educator that has taught history, I understand the sensitive nature of historical topics. Nevertheless, this is not about who rode with who on the battlefield or the color of uniforms, or even a person’s particular political policy position or partisan affiliation; this is about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. It is about who we celebrate and the values we champion. Respectfully, I am asking that the next time the Texas Board of Criminal Justice convenes that our Board expedites the process of honoring the greatness involved with the Texas criminal justice system," said Chairman James White.

