REPRESENTATIVE CANDY NOBLE RECEIVES COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS FOR THE 87th LEGISLATIVE SESSION:

by: Rep. Noble, Candy

02/04/2021

Appointed to House Committee on Human Services, House Committee on Ways & Means and House Committee on Resolutions Calendars.

AUSTIN – Today, committee assignments for the 87th Legislative Session were announced. Representative Candy Noble was once again appointed to the House Committee on Human Services and the House Committee on Ways & Means. Additionally, she was newly appointed to the House Committee on Resolutions Calendars.

In response, Representative Noble issued the following statement:

"I am grateful to serve the citizens of House District 89 and the people of Texas on three such important committees in the Texas House. As we address the tasks ahead and deliver real results for Texans, I am honored to continue the work we accomplished last session on the Human Services and Ways & Means committees. Serving on Resolutions Calendars is a new opportunity for me and I look forward to being a valuable member of this committee in the days ahead.”

The House Committee on Human Services hears bills that affect our neediest and most vulnerable Texans. The House Committee on Ways & Means is tasked with matters of state and local revenue. The House Committee on Resolutions Calendars sets the schedule for honorary resolutions to be heard in the House Chamber.

A twenty-eight year resident of Collin County, Representative Noble is in her second term serving the residents of Texas House District 89. This fast-growing area includes some or all of Allen, Copeville, Fairview, Lavon, Lowry Crossing, Lucas, Murphy, Nevada, Parker, Plano, Sachse, St Paul, and Wylie. A strong proponent of education, Representative Noble has a degree in Education from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene and serves on their Board of Trustees. Candy has been married to Robert for 37 years and they live in Lucas, where they are active members of Prestonwood Baptist Church. They have three daughters, three sons-in-law, and eight grandchildren.

