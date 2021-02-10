Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Committee Assignments Announced for Representative Tinderholt

by: Rep. Tinderholt, Tony
02/04/2021

AUSTIN, TX - Representative Tony Tinderholt was reappointed to the Committee on Homeland Security & Public Safety, as well as the Committee on Defense & Veterans' Affairs. These are the same committees he served on during the 86th Legislature.

"I am eager to get to work on the important issues facing Texans. Having served on both of these committees during the last biennium, there should be no major learning curve," Tinderholt said.

The Committee on Homeland Security & Public Safety has jurisdiction over law enforcement, crime prevention, and often issues related to gun regulation and border security.

"This session we have a particular interest in supporting our police and the rule of law in Texas. A growing number of cities are moving toward defunding the police, and the Legislature must end that practice and punish local governments who take these ill-advised actions."

Additionally, the Committee on Defense & Veterans' Affairs has jurisdiction over state military relationships and veterans' assistance programs. As a 21-year combat veteran, Tinderholt has the background necessary to understand, lead, and speak up for the more than 1.5 million Texas veterans who often feel unheard.

"I look forward to representing House District 94 on these important committees during the 87th Legislature. I will work with my colleagues to implement policy priorities that lead to the betterment of all Texans."

