Rep. Jake Ellzey Receives Committee Appointments for the 87th Legislative Session

by: Rep. Ellzey, Jake

02/05/2021

Appointed to Energy Resources, Licensing & Administrative Procedures and Local & Consent Calendars.

AUSTIN – This afternoon, Speaker Dade Phelan released House committee assignments for the House members of the 87th legislature, appointing Representative Jake Ellzey to Energy Resources, Licensing & Administrative Procedures and Local & Consent Calendars.

"I look forward to the opportunity to serve on these key committees and do not take this great responsibility lightly. I am honored with these appointments and will work conscientiously on the issues coming before these committees. These assignments will allow me to play an active role in addressing the pressing needs of HD 10 and all Texans," commented Representative Ellzey.

Currently serving his first term Representative Ellzey lives in Ellis County with his wife Shelby and their 2 children. He is honored to be a principled conservative who represents Texas House District 10, encompassing Ellis County and part of Henderson County.

