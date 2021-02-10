Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Representative Lopez Joins Veterans' Affairs and County Affairs Committees for the 87th Legislative Session

Representative Lopez Joins Veterans' Affairs and County Affairs Committees for the 87th Legislative Session

by: Rep. Lopez, Ray
02/05/2021

Austin, TX – State Representative Ray Lopez of House District 125 (Bexar County) received his committee assignments from Speaker Dade Phelan for the 87th legislative session. In his second term, Representative Lopez was appointed to two vital committees: The House Committee on Defense and Veterans' Affairs and The House County Affairs Committee.

Representative Lopez issued the following statements:

"I am honored to continue my work on the Veterans' Affairs Committee as a returning member from last session. As a Representative from San Antonio, known by many as Military City USA, and as a veteran myself, I have firsthand knowledge of how important it is to provide support to those who have put themselves in harm's way to protect and serve our country. I have pre-filed several bills in the 87th Legislative Session intended to help military families and am eager to get back to work on this committee."

Additionally, Rep. Lopez was placed on The House County Affairs Committee.

“As a former City Council member in Bexar County, I thank the Speaker for assigning me to the County Affairs Committee. This committee will prove to be extremely significant this session as it is responsible for overseeing legislation that impacts our hospitals, a vital lifeline for Covid-19 vaccine distribution throughout our state. County government is where the rubber meets the road for state government and as a member of this committee, I intend to support legislation that provides Texans the best services for their tax dollars. This committee is essential because it has jurisdiction over all 254 counties in Texas, affecting every Texan," added Representative Lopez."

Representative Lopez has filed 22 bills to date spanning many critical policy areas for Texans such as: affordable child care and health insurance, affordable housing and protections for seniors, veteran and military family securities and job development, and new forms of revenue for the Texas budget.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.406

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0669

(512) 463-5074 Fax

5309 Wurzbach Road, Suite 200-9

San Antonio, Texas 78238

(210) 684-5419

Representative Lopez Joins Veterans' Affairs and County Affairs Committees for the 87th Legislative Session

