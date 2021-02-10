REP. TOTH AND MONTGOMERY COUNTY GAIN COMMITTEE INFLUENCE IN HOUSE

by: Rep. Toth, Steve

02/05/2021

Austin, TX -- Friday morning, Representative Steve Toth (The Woodlands) announced his Texas House committee appointments for the 87th Legislature. Notably, the Speaker of the Texas House promoted third-term Representative Steve Toth to serve as Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Resolutions Calendars. In addition, Rep. Toth maintained his position on the powerful Appropriations Committee and expanded his influence to a third committee, Agriculture & Livestock.

“House District 15 is at the heart of Texas and will continue to lead our great state with even more influence this Legislative Session,” said Rep. Toth. “I work for my constituents and I couldn’t be more thrilled to represent their interests on the issues driving our economy.”

Citing the Texas Almanac, Rep. Toth expressed the importance of serving on the Committee on Agriculture & Livestock, “Texas is the number one state for farms and the number one state in amount of farmland. Family farms are critical to our Texas and Montgomery County economies. Not only that, this committee oversees forestry, a natural fit for our wooded district, home to Jones State Forest. When I was a kid, I worked with horses, spent summers working on a dairy farm, and dreamed of being a farmer. I’m thrilled to merge my past on the farm and my present as a job creator to further the economic interests of the 9th largest economy in the world.”

“I’m honored to continue working on the Appropriations Committee to make the fiscally responsible choices necessary to prevent tax increases and reignite the Texas miracle,” said Rep. Toth.

As a returning member of the Committee on Appropriations, Representative Toth will bring his conservative leadership to writing the state budget during a time when Texas faces a projected $1 billion revenue shortfall. In the previous legislative session, Rep. Toth led the Subcommittee on Infrastructure Resiliency and Investment to take bold action to migrate the Texas Railroad Commission’s antiquated computer systems to the cloud in a timely manner. This action will benefit the Texas oil and gas industry, which relies on the Texas Railroad Commission for permits, and save the state millions of dollars long term.

“I’m grateful to Speaker Phelan for also trusting me to help lead a committee dealing with the issue most important to every member of the House — our great constituents,” said Vice Chair Toth. As vice chairman of the Resolutions Calendar, I look forward to working with Chairman Guillen and each of my colleagues to highlight the accomplishments of our hard-working constituents as an example and encouragement to our younger generation.” Steve Toth is a small business owner representing South Montgomery County in the Texas House of Representatives. Representative Toth has appeared as a contributor on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business News, OAN, and KTRH.

