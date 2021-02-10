Representative Morales Appointed to Influential Committees for 87th Texas Legislature

by: Rep. Morales, Eddie

02/05/2021

Austin, TX -- Speaker Dade Phelan announced committee assignments for the House of Representatives. Representative Eddie Morales, Jr. was assigned to the House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee, the House Defense and Veterans' Affairs Committee and a procedural committee over the functions of the House, the House Administration Committee.

The Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee has jurisdiction regarding all matters that pertain to law enforcement, crime, terrorism response, and disaster mitigation. Eight of the Twelve counties in House District 74 are on the US-Mexico Border and Representative Morales' predecessor served as chairman of this committee. This committee will be especially influential this session due to the efforts to defund law enforcement. Representative Morales has been advocating for law enforcement to be added to Category 1B for covid vaccinations and has been placed in an important position to be able to continue advocating for our law enforcement officers.

The Defense and Veterans' Affairs Committee has jurisdiction over the relations between the State of Texas and the federal government involving defense, the realignment or closure of military bases, emergency preparedness, state level services for military veterans, the Texas Military Department, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Veterans' Land Board, the Texas Military Preparedness Commission, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Emergency Management Council. This committee is especially important to House District 74 due to Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio. Representative Morales is also especially interested in mental health issues, so this committee will provide the opportunity to be an advocate for mental health services.

"I am extremely honored to be appointed to committees that are not only vital statewide but vital to the constituents of House District 74. Speaker Phelan has placed me in positions where I can best serve my constituents.” Representative Morales added, “I would like to thank the Speaker and his staff for their hard work in putting the committees together so that we can do the people’s work."

Representative Eddie Morales, Jr. is currently serving his first term as the State Representative for House District 74, which includes the counties of Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Kinney, Loving, Maverick, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, and Val Verde

