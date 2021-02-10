Speaker Phelan Appoints Rep. Raney to Prominent Committees

by: Rep. Raney, John

02/09/2021

Austin, TX - Today, the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Dade Phelan (Beaumont), released the House committee appointments for the 87th Legislature.

State Representative John Raney (Bryan-College Station) has once again been appointed to the House Committees on Appropriations and Higher Education.

"Because of Texas A&M University and BCS's ever-growing economy, we have an enormous stake in what takes place in the Legislature. This will be my fourth term to be appointed to these committees, which has provided me a wealth of subject knowledge and experience. Having a seat at the table on two committees that have such a huge impact on our community is a blessing, and I vow to continue making the most of this opportunity by looking out for and protecting the best interests of Bryan-College Station," said Rep. Raney.

Serving since 2011, Representative Raney is a proud sixth-generation Texan and is a life-long community member and small business owner in Bryan-College Station. He is the Chair of the Aggie Legislative Caucus, a member of the Republican Caucus, and serves on the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s Central Texas Police Academy Advisory Board.

