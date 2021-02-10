Speaker Phelan Appoints Rep. Raney to Prominent Committees
Speaker Phelan Appoints Rep. Raney to Prominent Committees
by: Rep. Raney, John02/09/2021
Austin, TX - Today, the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Dade Phelan (Beaumont), released the House committee appointments for the 87th Legislature.
State Representative John Raney (Bryan-College Station) has once again been appointed to the House Committees on Appropriations and Higher Education.
"Because of Texas A&M University and BCS's ever-growing economy, we have an enormous stake in what takes place in the Legislature. This will be my fourth term to be appointed to these committees, which has provided me a wealth of subject knowledge and experience. Having a seat at the table on two committees that have such a huge impact on our community is a blessing, and I vow to continue making the most of this opportunity by looking out for and protecting the best interests of Bryan-College Station," said Rep. Raney.
Serving since 2011, Representative Raney is a proud sixth-generation Texan and is a life-long community member and small business owner in Bryan-College Station. He is the Chair of the Aggie Legislative Caucus, a member of the Republican Caucus, and serves on the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s Central Texas Police Academy Advisory Board.
Contact Info
|
Capitol Address:
|
District Address:
|
Room GN.11
P.O. Box 2910
Austin, TX 78768
(512) 463-0698
(512) 463-5109 Fax
|
4103 South Texas Avenue, Suite 103
Bryan, Texas 77802
(979) 260-5040
(979) 260-5097 Fax