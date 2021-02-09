Join for EASY Air “how-to” webinars in February

Sign up now to learn how to use DNR’s Environmental Application System (EASY Air)—an easier online system to apply for construction and Title V operating permits.

Pick and choose from the following sessions. You’ll gain the knowledge you need to reduce data entry, increase data accuracy, save time and pay fees online. Each session offers time for questions.

Once registered, you will receive an email confirming your registration.

How to access the system: Feb. 23 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Starting with an introduction to EASY Air, secure the essential tools to access the system and learn how to:

create a user account,

select the type of user account,

associate facilities with an account,

assign consultants and preparers,

submit an application.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZYpdOqqqDoiEtzmkNQ5l2CSo1lnsE zMz_Ui.

Title V operating permit applications: Feb. 23 from 1 to 3 pm. For Title V permit applicants, this training introduces four easy steps to a successful application:

access and navigate the system

complete Title V applications

modify Title V permits

amend sent-back applications.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZAlfuGqrj4pG9xOMfsE4eagRcUL27 jiYKf.

Construction permit applications: Feb. 24 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Provides the essential tools to submit construction permit applications. You’ll learn how to:

access and navigate the system

complete and modify permit applications

amend sent-back applications.

withdraw construction applications

request a determination

use general permits, templates, or registrations

complete start-of-construction and operation forms.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZEvf- yvqj0jE9MuA0QtEo15q3xIgvkM3mFb .

Iowa DNR invites you to get on board. Mastering EASY Air tools can speed your final permit delivery. Find more information and registration links at eAir Services under the “What Kind of Training is Available” tab.