Senate Committee Schedule: February 10, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Wednesday, February 10, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(631) Workforce Solutions Department     (Bachechi/Miller)

          Bill McCamley, Secretary

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department     (Klundt/Densmore)

          Katrina Hotrum Lopez, Secretary

(805) Department of Transportation      (Jorgensen/Jimenez)

          Michael Sandoval, Secretary

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Special Supplemental Deficiency and Information Technology Request and Appropriations (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 132     PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW HOMES     (SOULES)

*SB 137     NMFA WATER PROJECTS     (CERVANTES)

SB 82     RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE     (STEINBORN)

SB 212     INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS     (WIRTH)

SB 155    ENERGY TRANSMISSION AUTHORITY CHANGES     (TALLMAN)

SB 113     WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM     (SOULES)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation send an email to SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and email address by Wednesday, February 10 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Saturday, February 13, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 149     PROHIBIT NEW FRACKING LICENSES     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 156     RATEPAYER RELIEF ACT     (SOULES)

SB 243     REMOVE SOME SOLAR ENERGY GRT DEDUCTIONS     (HICKEY)

SB 180     REFORESTATION CENTER ACT     (WOODS)

SB 250     INDUSTRIAL FACILITY REMEDIATION & RESTORATION     (SHARER)

*SB 276     REGIONAL HAZMAT RESPONSE VOLUNTEER TEAMS     (PINTO)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation send an email to SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and email address by Friday, February 12 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 169     CREATE HIGHER ED COORDINATING COUNCIL     (GONZALES)

SB 206     AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS FUNDING     (TALLMAN)

SB 210     ETHNIC STUDIES EDUCATION     (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 225      USE OF SOME REVENUE FOR SCHOOL FUNDING     (MUÑOZ)

SB 228      UNM CHICANO STUDIES DEPT.     (LOPEZ)

SB 233     STUDENT BILL OF RIGHTS     (LOPEZ)

SB 234     LOTTERY FOR HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS     (PIRTLE)

SB 236     INDEPENDENT CARLSBAD COMMUNITY COLLEGE     (KERNAN)

SB 237     CHARTER SCHOOL DUTIES     (LOPEZ)

SB 240      VOCATIONAL TRAINING SCHOLARSHIP ACT     (PIRTLE)

SB 248     ANONYMOUS REPORTING IN SCHOOLS    (NEVILLE)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 1/2 hr. after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 140     CHILD SUPPORT CHANGES     (KERNAN)

SB 141     PROBATION & PAROLE SANCTIONS     (DUHIGG)

SB 142     THREAT OF SHOOTING     (BRANDT)

SB 145     AGENCY SUNSET DATES     (BURT)

SB 146     STATE DEFENSE FORCE     (BURT)

SB 152     CONTINUING CARE AGING CONTRACTS     (TALLMAN)

SB 154     SUBDIVISION OPINION FEES     (DIAMOND)

SB 174     FISCAL AGENT FOR CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS     (WOODS)

For public participation send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, February 10 at 8:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

New Mexico Highlands University (NMHU)

     Native American Social Work Studies Institute

     Dr. Melissa Riley, Director

     Dr. Cristina Durán, LISW, Dean

     NMHU Facundo Valdez School of Social Work

