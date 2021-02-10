Senate Committee Schedule: February 10, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Wednesday, February 10, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Bachechi/Miller)

Bill McCamley, Secretary

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Densmore)

Katrina Hotrum Lopez, Secretary

(805) Department of Transportation (Jorgensen/Jimenez)

Michael Sandoval, Secretary

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Special Supplemental Deficiency and Information Technology Request and Appropriations (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 132 PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW HOMES (SOULES)

*SB 137 NMFA WATER PROJECTS (CERVANTES)

SB 82 RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE (STEINBORN)

SB 212 INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS (WIRTH)

SB 155 ENERGY TRANSMISSION AUTHORITY CHANGES (TALLMAN)

SB 113 WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM (SOULES)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation send an email to SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and email address by Wednesday, February 10 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Saturday, February 13, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 149 PROHIBIT NEW FRACKING LICENSES (SEDILLO LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 156 RATEPAYER RELIEF ACT (SOULES)

SB 243 REMOVE SOME SOLAR ENERGY GRT DEDUCTIONS (HICKEY)

SB 180 REFORESTATION CENTER ACT (WOODS)

SB 250 INDUSTRIAL FACILITY REMEDIATION & RESTORATION (SHARER)

*SB 276 REGIONAL HAZMAT RESPONSE VOLUNTEER TEAMS (PINTO)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation send an email to SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and email address by Friday, February 12 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 169 CREATE HIGHER ED COORDINATING COUNCIL (GONZALES)

SB 206 AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS FUNDING (TALLMAN)

SB 210 ETHNIC STUDIES EDUCATION (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 225 USE OF SOME REVENUE FOR SCHOOL FUNDING (MUÑOZ)

SB 228 UNM CHICANO STUDIES DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 233 STUDENT BILL OF RIGHTS (LOPEZ)

SB 234 LOTTERY FOR HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS (PIRTLE)

SB 236 INDEPENDENT CARLSBAD COMMUNITY COLLEGE (KERNAN)

SB 237 CHARTER SCHOOL DUTIES (LOPEZ)

SB 240 VOCATIONAL TRAINING SCHOLARSHIP ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 248 ANONYMOUS REPORTING IN SCHOOLS (NEVILLE)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 1/2 hr. after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 140 CHILD SUPPORT CHANGES (KERNAN)

SB 141 PROBATION & PAROLE SANCTIONS (DUHIGG)

SB 142 THREAT OF SHOOTING (BRANDT)

SB 145 AGENCY SUNSET DATES (BURT)

SB 146 STATE DEFENSE FORCE (BURT)

SB 152 CONTINUING CARE AGING CONTRACTS (TALLMAN)

SB 154 SUBDIVISION OPINION FEES (DIAMOND)

SB 174 FISCAL AGENT FOR CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS (WOODS)

For public participation send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, February 10 at 8:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

New Mexico Highlands University (NMHU)

Native American Social Work Studies Institute

Dr. Melissa Riley, Director

Dr. Cristina Durán, LISW, Dean

NMHU Facundo Valdez School of Social Work

