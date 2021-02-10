3T Pro's Managed I.T. Services Include 24/7 Help Desk

One of Texas' best computer and I.T. support companies provides services that help at any time of the day or night.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with 3T Pro announced today that its I.T. services include a 24/7 help desk.

"Our dedicated, certified engineers are ready to assist with any issues 24/7/365 days a year, including weekends and holidays," said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales, Tommy Gay. "We assist with both hardware and software needs."

Tommy explained that by using the latest remote tools, the 3T Pro team works quickly to have customers up and running.

"Basic question and answer solutions are free," Tommy pointed out, before adding, "In the event you need detailed resolution, we bill in 15-minute increments to be respectful of your I.T. budget and advise you of cost impacts before we begin."

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and I.T. Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed I.T. Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

Tommy went on to note that 3T Pro is also offering remote help to troubleshoot I.T. problems for small businesses in Dallas. Its web-based remote support tools to help re solve computer issues quickly and efficiently.

In addition to offering remote help to troubleshoot I.T. problems for small businesses in Dallas, the company is also offering free network assessments to businesses in Dallas. It has three managed I.T. service plans (https://3tpro.com/about-3t-pro/our-rates/) that include Silver Support, Gold Support, and Platinum Support.

"Our Silver plan provides your business with a solid network security foundation - Network Security and Hourly I.T. Support," Tommy revealed. "This is the perfect standalone service to add a strong layer of security to your network."

According to Tommy, the Gold plan pairs the security of the Silver plan with the addition of unlimited remote I.T. support. Additionally, organizations will beneﬁt from Oﬃce 365 subscriptions, disaster recovery backups, email security filters, and much more.

"Our Platinum package provides all the security of our Silver plan, and all the features of the Gold plan, topped oﬀ with our full-service technical support services," Tommy said. "It’s the perfect plan for small businesses who want a fully managed I.T. program with a ﬁxed monthly cost.”

In addition, 3T Pro, which is celebrating two decades in business, is also offering free on-site evaluations of I.T. systems for businesses in Dallas. This allows businesses in Dallas to ensure that their business is protected and operating as efficiently as possible. Businesses that are interested in scheduling a free on-site evaluation can call (972) 509-0585, or fill out a short form (https://3tpro.com/sales/) on the company’s website.

For more information, please visit https://3tpro.com/about-3t-pro/ and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

###

About 3T Pro

Contact Details:

100 N Central Expy #1000

Richardson, TX 75080

United States