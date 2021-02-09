COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced New York's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 4.38 percent, its lowest since December 1.
"Our post-holiday surge reduction is continuing, and that is the direct result of the toughness of New Yorkers who have sacrificed and done what is needed to beat back this invisible enemy. Our infection rate is the lowest it has been since December 1, so we're back to where we started on the holiday surge," Governor Cuomo said. "Now more than ever, it's critically important we stay united and keep the momentum on our side - especially as new variants of the virus threaten to upend the progress we have made. Simultaneously, we also must continue to get New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible. We've made great progress on that front, but one factor continues to hold us back - the supply. Thankfully, the new federal government has begun righting the wrongs of the past administration and the future is looking bright. If we all just stay disciplined and keep doing what we need to do, we will win this war."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 153,648
- Total Positive - 7,866
- Percent Positive - 5.12%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 4.38%
- Patient Hospitalization: 7,875 (+159)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -192
- Patients Newly Admitted - 700
- Hospital Counties - 57
- Number ICU - 1,412 (-42)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 971 (+10)
- Total Discharges - 133,869 (+399)
- Deaths - 138
- Total Deaths - 36,481
It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric. For example, while New York's daily positivity rate reported for Monday, Feb. 8 is 5.12%, an increase from 4.28% the day prior, this rate is lower than the daily rate reported last Monday, Feb. 1 (5.47%) resulting in a decreasing 7-day average on the same day the daily rate increases from the prior day.
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|
Capital Region
|
334
|
0.03%
|
27%
|
Central New York
|
176
|
0.02%
|
31%
|
Finger Lakes
|
398
|
0.03%
|
38%
|
Long Island
|
1,370
|
0.05%
|
30%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
875
|
0.04%
|
42%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
183
|
0.04%
|
31%
|
New York City
|
3,884
|
0.05%
|
30%
|
North Country
|
88
|
0.02%
|
52%
|
Southern Tier
|
214
|
0.03%
|
44%
|
Western New York
|
353
|
0.03%
|
35%
|
Statewide
|
7,875
|
0.04%
|
33%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
242
|
193
|
16%
|
Central New York
|
262
|
185
|
28%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
259
|
31%
|
Long Island
|
869
|
685
|
21%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
688
|
427
|
39%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
127
|
98
|
25%
|
New York City
|
2,589
|
2,029
|
20%
|
North Country
|
58
|
33
|
42%
|
Southern Tier
|
126
|
79
|
38%
|
Western New York
|
544
|
332
|
38%
|
Statewide
|
5,902
|
4,320
|
26%
Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Capital Region
|
3.51%
|
3.41%
|
3.40%
|
Central New York
|
2.23%
|
2.04%
|
1.87%
|
Finger Lakes
|
3.01%
|
2.99%
|
2.91%
|
Long Island
|
5.51%
|
5.47%
|
5.36%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
5.33%
|
5.30%
|
5.34%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
3.07%
|
2.96%
|
3.15%
|
New York City
|
5.13%
|
5.10%
|
5.13%
|
North Country
|
5.02%
|
4.95%
|
4.79%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.45%
|
1.33%
|
1.22%
|
Western New York
|
4.28%
|
4.26%
|
4.16%
|
Statewide
|
4.50%
|
4.42%
|
4.38%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Bronx
|
7.26%
|
7.03%
|
6.80%
|
Brooklyn
|
5.72%
|
5.42%
|
5.37%
|
Manhattan
|
3.80%
|
3.48%
|
3.20%
|
Queens
|
5.68%
|
5.61%
|
5.34%
|
Staten Island
|
5.42%
|
5.22%
|
4.99%
Of the 1,487,086 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
19,587
|
80
|
Allegany
|
2,698
|
8
|
Broome
|
13,393
|
44
|
Cattaraugus
|
4,012
|
8
|
Cayuga
|
5,052
|
7
|
Chautauqua
|
6,860
|
14
|
Chemung
|
6,206
|
12
|
Chenango
|
2,256
|
7
|
Clinton
|
2,999
|
29
|
Columbia
|
3,156
|
21
|
Cortland
|
2,945
|
10
|
Delaware
|
1,290
|
5
|
Dutchess
|
20,255
|
133
|
Erie
|
59,998
|
131
|
Essex
|
1,189
|
6
|
Franklin
|
1,720
|
14
|
Fulton
|
2,859
|
50
|
Genesee
|
4,134
|
7
|
Greene
|
2,469
|
5
|
Hamilton
|
254
|
3
|
Herkimer
|
4,378
|
13
|
Jefferson
|
4,276
|
20
|
Lewis
|
1,866
|
6
|
Livingston
|
3,218
|
15
|
Madison
|
3,621
|
8
|
Monroe
|
49,671
|
75
|
Montgomery
|
2,882
|
30
|
Nassau
|
135,711
|
820
|
Niagara
|
14,391
|
27
|
NYC
|
636,699
|
4,352
|
Oneida
|
18,910
|
37
|
Onondaga
|
30,931
|
59
|
Ontario
|
5,397
|
14
|
Orange
|
33,734
|
135
|
Orleans
|
2,324
|
6
|
Oswego
|
5,665
|
15
|
Otsego
|
2,103
|
5
|
Putnam
|
7,656
|
31
|
Rensselaer
|
8,369
|
28
|
Rockland
|
35,927
|
158
|
Saratoga
|
11,109
|
42
|
Schenectady
|
10,232
|
29
|
Schoharie
|
1,079
|
5
|
Schuyler
|
830
|
0
|
Seneca
|
1,449
|
4
|
St. Lawrence
|
4,738
|
26
|
Steuben
|
5,270
|
11
|
Suffolk
|
150,426
|
712
|
Sullivan
|
4,401
|
12
|
Tioga
|
2,607
|
8
|
Tompkins
|
3,232
|
6
|
Ulster
|
9,216
|
46
|
Warren
|
2,620
|
14
|
Washington
|
2,079
|
24
|
Wayne
|
4,232
|
9
|
Westchester
|
98,904
|
459
|
Wyoming
|
2,610
|
11
|
Yates
|
991
|
0
Yesterday, 138 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,481. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
1
|
Bronx
|
18
|
Cattaraugus
|
1
|
Cayuga
|
1
|
Chautauqua
|
2
|
Chemung
|
1
|
Erie
|
10
|
Fulton
|
1
|
Genesee
|
1
|
Jefferson
|
3
|
Kings
|
12
|
Livingston
|
2
|
Manhattan
|
9
|
Monroe
|
3
|
Nassau
|
11
|
Niagara
|
2
|
Oneida
|
3
|
Onondaga
|
5
|
Orange
|
3
|
Otsego
|
1
|
Putnam
|
1
|
Queens
|
16
|
Richmond
|
3
|
Saratoga
|
3
|
Schenectady
|
2
|
Suffolk
|
16
|
Westchester
|
7