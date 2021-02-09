Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced New York's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 4.38 percent, its lowest since December 1.

 

"Our post-holiday surge reduction is continuing, and that is the direct result of the toughness of New Yorkers who have sacrificed and done what is needed to beat back this invisible enemy. Our infection rate is the lowest it has been since December 1, so we're back to where we started on the holiday surge," Governor Cuomo said. "Now more than ever, it's critically important we stay united and keep the momentum on our side - especially as new variants of the virus threaten to upend the progress we have made. Simultaneously, we also must continue to get New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible. We've made great progress on that front, but one factor continues to hold us back - the supply. Thankfully, the new federal government has begun righting the wrongs of the past administration and the future is looking bright. If we all just stay disciplined and keep doing what we need to do, we will win this war."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Test Results Reported - 153,648
  • Total Positive - 7,866
  • Percent Positive - 5.12%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 4.38%
  • Patient Hospitalization: 7,875 (+159)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -192
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 700
  • Hospital Counties - 57
  • Number ICU - 1,412 (-42)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 971 (+10)
  • Total Discharges - 133,869 (+399)
  • Deaths - 138
  • Total Deaths - 36,481

 

It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric. For example, while New York's daily positivity rate reported for Monday, Feb. 8 is 5.12%, an increase from 4.28% the day prior, this rate is lower than the daily rate reported last Monday, Feb. 1 (5.47%) resulting in a decreasing 7-day average on the same day the daily rate increases from the prior day.

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

334

0.03%

27%

Central New York

176

0.02%

31%

Finger Lakes

398

0.03%

38%

Long Island

1,370

0.05%

30%

Mid-Hudson

875

0.04%

42%

Mohawk Valley

183

0.04%

31%

New York City

3,884

0.05%

30%

North Country

88

0.02%

52%

Southern Tier

214

0.03%

44%

Western New York

353

0.03%

35%

Statewide

7,875

0.04%

33%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

242

193 

16%

Central New York

262

185 

28%

Finger Lakes

397

259 

31%

Long Island

869

685 

21%

Mid-Hudson

688

427 

39%

Mohawk Valley

127

98 

25%

New York City

2,589

2,029 

20%

North Country

58

33 

42%

Southern Tier

126

79 

38%

Western New York

544

332 

38%

Statewide

5,902

4,320 

26%

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

3.51%

3.41%

3.40%

Central New York

2.23%

2.04%

1.87%

Finger Lakes

3.01%

2.99%

2.91%

Long Island

5.51%

5.47%

5.36%

Mid-Hudson

5.33%

5.30%

5.34%

Mohawk Valley

3.07%

2.96%

3.15%

New York City

5.13%

5.10%

5.13%

North Country

5.02%

4.95%

4.79%

Southern Tier

1.45%

1.33%

1.22%

Western New York

4.28%

4.26%

4.16%

Statewide

4.50%

4.42%

4.38%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Bronx

7.26%

7.03%

6.80%

Brooklyn

5.72%

5.42%

5.37%

Manhattan

3.80%

3.48%

3.20%

Queens

5.68%

5.61%

5.34%

Staten Island

5.42%

5.22%

4.99%

 

Of the 1,487,086 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

19,587

80

Allegany

2,698

8

Broome

13,393

44

Cattaraugus

4,012

8

Cayuga

5,052

7

Chautauqua

6,860

14

Chemung

6,206

12

Chenango

2,256

7

Clinton

2,999

29

Columbia

3,156

21

Cortland

2,945

10

Delaware

1,290

5

Dutchess

20,255

133

Erie

59,998

131

Essex

1,189

6

Franklin

1,720

14

Fulton

2,859

50

Genesee

4,134

7

Greene

2,469

5

Hamilton

254

3

Herkimer

4,378

13

Jefferson

4,276

20

Lewis

1,866

6

Livingston

3,218

15

Madison

3,621

8

Monroe

49,671

75

Montgomery

2,882

30

Nassau

135,711

820

Niagara

14,391

27

NYC

636,699

4,352

Oneida

18,910

37

Onondaga

30,931

59

Ontario

5,397

14

Orange

33,734

135

Orleans

2,324

6

Oswego

5,665

15

Otsego

2,103

5

Putnam

7,656

31

Rensselaer

8,369

28

Rockland

35,927

158

Saratoga

11,109

42

Schenectady

10,232

29

Schoharie

1,079

5

Schuyler

830

0

Seneca

1,449

4

St. Lawrence

4,738

26

Steuben

5,270

11

Suffolk

150,426

712

Sullivan

4,401

12

Tioga

2,607

8

Tompkins

3,232

6

Ulster

9,216

46

Warren

2,620

14

Washington

2,079

24

Wayne

4,232

9

Westchester

98,904

459

Wyoming

2,610

11

Yates

991

0

 

Yesterday, 138 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,481. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

18

Cattaraugus

1

Cayuga

1

Chautauqua

2

Chemung

1

Erie

10

Fulton

1

Genesee

1

Jefferson

3

Kings

12

Livingston

2

Manhattan

9

Monroe

3

Nassau

11

Niagara

2

Oneida

3

Onondaga

5

Orange

3

Otsego

1

Putnam

1

Queens

16

Richmond

3

Saratoga

3

Schenectady

2

Suffolk

16

Westchester

7

