COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced New York's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 4.38 percent, its lowest since December 1.

"Our post-holiday surge reduction is continuing, and that is the direct result of the toughness of New Yorkers who have sacrificed and done what is needed to beat back this invisible enemy. Our infection rate is the lowest it has been since December 1, so we're back to where we started on the holiday surge," Governor Cuomo said. "Now more than ever, it's critically important we stay united and keep the momentum on our side - especially as new variants of the virus threaten to upend the progress we have made. Simultaneously, we also must continue to get New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible. We've made great progress on that front, but one factor continues to hold us back - the supply. Thankfully, the new federal government has begun righting the wrongs of the past administration and the future is looking bright. If we all just stay disciplined and keep doing what we need to do, we will win this war."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 153,648

- 153,648 Total Positive - 7,866

- 7,866 Percent Positive - 5.12%

- 5.12% 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 4.38%

- 4.38% Patient Hospitalization : 7,875 (+159)

: 7,875 (+159) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -192

- -192 Patients Newly Admitted - 700

- 700 Hospital Counties - 57

- 57 Number ICU - 1,412 (-42)

- 1,412 (-42) Number ICU with Intubation - 971 (+10)

- 971 (+10) Total Discharges - 133,869 (+399)

- 133,869 (+399) Deaths - 138

- 138 Total Deaths - 36,481

It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric. For example, while New York's daily positivity rate reported for Monday, Feb. 8 is 5.12%, an increase from 4.28% the day prior, this rate is lower than the daily rate reported last Monday, Feb. 1 (5.47%) resulting in a decreasing 7-day average on the same day the daily rate increases from the prior day.

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 334 0.03% 27% Central New York 176 0.02% 31% Finger Lakes 398 0.03% 38% Long Island 1,370 0.05% 30% Mid-Hudson 875 0.04% 42% Mohawk Valley 183 0.04% 31% New York City 3,884 0.05% 30% North Country 88 0.02% 52% Southern Tier 214 0.03% 44% Western New York 353 0.03% 35% Statewide 7,875 0.04% 33%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 242 193 16% Central New York 262 185 28% Finger Lakes 397 259 31% Long Island 869 685 21% Mid-Hudson 688 427 39% Mohawk Valley 127 98 25% New York City 2,589 2,029 20% North Country 58 33 42% Southern Tier 126 79 38% Western New York 544 332 38% Statewide 5,902 4,320 26%

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 3.51% 3.41% 3.40% Central New York 2.23% 2.04% 1.87% Finger Lakes 3.01% 2.99% 2.91% Long Island 5.51% 5.47% 5.36% Mid-Hudson 5.33% 5.30% 5.34% Mohawk Valley 3.07% 2.96% 3.15% New York City 5.13% 5.10% 5.13% North Country 5.02% 4.95% 4.79% Southern Tier 1.45% 1.33% 1.22% Western New York 4.28% 4.26% 4.16% Statewide 4.50% 4.42% 4.38%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 7.26% 7.03% 6.80% Brooklyn 5.72% 5.42% 5.37% Manhattan 3.80% 3.48% 3.20% Queens 5.68% 5.61% 5.34% Staten Island 5.42% 5.22% 4.99%

Of the 1,487,086 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 19,587 80 Allegany 2,698 8 Broome 13,393 44 Cattaraugus 4,012 8 Cayuga 5,052 7 Chautauqua 6,860 14 Chemung 6,206 12 Chenango 2,256 7 Clinton 2,999 29 Columbia 3,156 21 Cortland 2,945 10 Delaware 1,290 5 Dutchess 20,255 133 Erie 59,998 131 Essex 1,189 6 Franklin 1,720 14 Fulton 2,859 50 Genesee 4,134 7 Greene 2,469 5 Hamilton 254 3 Herkimer 4,378 13 Jefferson 4,276 20 Lewis 1,866 6 Livingston 3,218 15 Madison 3,621 8 Monroe 49,671 75 Montgomery 2,882 30 Nassau 135,711 820 Niagara 14,391 27 NYC 636,699 4,352 Oneida 18,910 37 Onondaga 30,931 59 Ontario 5,397 14 Orange 33,734 135 Orleans 2,324 6 Oswego 5,665 15 Otsego 2,103 5 Putnam 7,656 31 Rensselaer 8,369 28 Rockland 35,927 158 Saratoga 11,109 42 Schenectady 10,232 29 Schoharie 1,079 5 Schuyler 830 0 Seneca 1,449 4 St. Lawrence 4,738 26 Steuben 5,270 11 Suffolk 150,426 712 Sullivan 4,401 12 Tioga 2,607 8 Tompkins 3,232 6 Ulster 9,216 46 Warren 2,620 14 Washington 2,079 24 Wayne 4,232 9 Westchester 98,904 459 Wyoming 2,610 11 Yates 991 0

Yesterday, 138 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,481. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: