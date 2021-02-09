New Vaccination Sites Coming Online This Week

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 11 community-based pop-up vaccination sites coming online this week at community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers. These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 3,100 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week. Since January 15, the community-based pop-up sites have enabled approximately 30,000 New Yorkers to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.

Moving forward as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to establish these sites at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo's Vaccine Equity Task Force.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, however to be truly effective, we must ensure it is distributed fairly and equitably," Governor Cuomo said. "The sad truth is that not only has COVID devastated communities of color on a much larger scale than white ones, but there continues to be skepticism towards the vaccine itself, especially in the Black community. That's why this effort continues to be so critical to our success -- by setting up these sites and partnering directly with the leaders and organizations who are trusted voices in these communities, we can simultaneously ensure access to the vaccine, while instilling confidence in it as well."

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible by the deployment of these vaccination kits and through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Appointments are scheduled directly with the host site or partner provider who work with community organizations and community leaders to identify New Yorkers from that specific community who are eligible to obtain a vaccination. The 11 sites being established this week are located at the addresses below:

Queens

Korean Community Services 203-05 32nd Avenue Bayside, NY Open Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12; 9AM - 5PM

NYCHA Shelton Houses 89-09 162nd Street Jamaica, NY Saturday, February 13; 9AM-5PM

Sikh Cultural Society 95-30 118th Street South Richmond, NY Friday, February 12; 9AM-5PM

Manhattan

Confucius Plaza Community Center 33 Bowery Street New York, NY Saturday, February 13; 9AM - 5PM

Hamilton Madison House/NYCHA Smith Houses 50 Madison Street New York, NY Sunday, February 14, 9AM - 6PM

NYCHA Marshall Plaza 1970 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY Sunday, February 14; 9AM - 3PM

NYCHA Baruch Houses/Grand Street Settlement 80 Pitt Street New York, NY Saturday, February 13; 9AM - 2:30PM

Long Island

Gerald Ryan Outreach Center 1434 Straight Path Wyandanch, NY Friday, February 12; 9AM-2PM

Magnolia Center 700 Magnolia Blvd Long Beach, NY Thursday, February 11; 10AM - 3PM

Hudson Valley

People's Place 17 St. James Street Kingston, NY Friday, February 12 - 9AM - 5PM

MLK Community Center 110 Bethune Blvd Spring Valley, NY Thursday, February 11 - 9AM - 5PM

This continued development of community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites furthers Governor Cuomo's mandate of ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, Attorney General Letitia James, National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and Healthfirst President & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.