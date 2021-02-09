Make it a Safer Internet Day…and Safer Internet Year in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Today is Safer Internet Day and the Utah Attorney General’s Office ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force is joining law enforcement from all over the U.S. with this important message: Be aware and stay safe while online and when sharing content through texts or apps.

Scams: Most of us already know that there is an increasing number of emails and text messages that are actually phishing, scams and spam hitting our phones and computers. Some of these messages are increasingly tricky–using legitimate company logos and even threats to trick you to providing your personal information online. Don’t do it. Cross-check to see if a link is legitimate by confirming the legitimate organization’s website and contact information.

Human Trafficking/Porn: In addition to scams, our Utah ICAC Task Force has seen a dramatic increase in self-generated sexually explicit material online. What does that mean? It means that kids and young people are sharing inappropriate materials with themselves and with others they may not know. This can be called sexting, nudes and go as far as child pornography.

Parents and young people: Don’t be shy in having conversations that ask the hard questions. Be aware and know what is harmful to yourself and others. Never share inappropriate images or take part in explicit conversations.

For more information go to: saferinternetday.us

