A Guitar God of the Gaming World: DragonForce guitarist Herman Li visited The Gamer Hour last night

The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), featured DragonForce guitarist Herman Li last night Esportz Network’s unique and captivating talk show, the Gamer Hour, airing on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT., features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. The Gamer Hour show highlights include Herman Li teaming up with Chris Puckett for exciting gameplay in “Diabotical,” and revealing how his music came to be featured in“Guitar Hero,” and how he created a new Dragon Force album with his bandmates during the pandemic.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Herman Li’s stellar guitar work has been featured in numerous games such as “Guitar Hero,” “Rockband VR,” and “Clone Hero,” and his band DragonForce also incorporates retro game sounds and melodies into their recordings and live shows.Li is considered an electric guitar god of the gaming world as he also regularly streams on Twitch to humbly show off his world-class skills developed as a lead guitarist for DragonForce, internationally known as one of the fastest metal bands of all time.Li brought his musical talents and vision to The Gamer Hour , ( https://www.thegamerhour.com ), last night, joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett.Some of the topics covered in Puckett’s captivating interview with Li include the origins of his using Pac-Man and gaming sounds in his music, the influence of video game music from the late 1980s and early 1990s on his work, how his music came to be featured in the “Guitar Hero” franchise, how he enjoys his final boss character in the game, his past obsession with playing the game “Quake,” how he has managed to stay busy during the pandemic and even created a new Dragon Force album with his bandmates.In addition to his sharing some of his new music with viewers, Li also revealed how he has enjoyed jamming remotely with his fellow musicians and fans on Twitch, how to put together the perfect remote session, his tech background before he became a professional musician, how many guitars he has in his extensive collection, his favorite DragonForce show of all time, who he thinks is the best guitarist ever other than himself, the weirdest tool he’s ever used to create music, and where he can’t wait to tour first once the pandemic is over.In an exciting gameplay show finale, Li and Puckett team up in “Diabotical” to try to win the ROCCATChallenge. Don’t miss all the gaming fun and Li’s and Puckett’s informative game reviews.You can watch the entire show, which aired on February 9, here: https://youtu.be/U9QhCvA2uWc ).Li, a British Hong Kong musician, is co-founder and one of two lead guitarists for DragonForce, whose energetic and humorous live performances have won them fans on every continent.DragonForce’s music is featured in 10 different video games, including “Guitar Hero – Warriors of Rock,” “Guitar Hero – Greatest Hits,” “Rockband VR,” “Rocksmith,” “Clone Hero,” “Audica,” and “Guitar Hero 3 – Legends of Rock.” Li is best known for the RIAA Certified Platinum Single “Through the Fire and Flames,” which is the most challenging song on Guitar Hero 3. The song also features Li creating several intriguing Pac-Man-like noises in the song.Li also recently started to use a device called the Hot Hand that sits on his right hand like a ring, which causes extreme vibrato when shaken, giving him a greater capacity to emulate certain video game sounds with his guitar. Li has stated Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Tony MacAlpine, and late Eddie Van Halen are his guitar heroes and their playing has heavily inspired his style. Li is left-handed but plays guitar right-handed.DragonForce is also a Spotify verified artist with 1.5M monthly listeners.You can follow Li’s amazing journey here: Twitch.tv/HermanLi, IG: @HermanLi, Twitter: @HermanLi, and Facebook: @HermanLi.You can check out DragonForce at: YouTube: @DragonForce, IG: @DragonForceHQ, Twitter: @DragonForce, Facebook @DragonForce“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show," said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network The first late-night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests. 