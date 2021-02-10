Sullivan County Man Arrested for Tax Evasion

Blountville, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictments and arrest of Royce Franklin Sutphin for tax evasion, theft, and forgery. Revenue special agents arrested Sutphin,46, on Monday. Bond was set at $50,000.

On January 27, 2021, a Sullivan County Grand Jury indicted Sutphin on five felony counts of use tax evasion, six counts of forgery, and one count of theft. The indictments allege Sutphin provided false and fraudulent information to the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office regarding his registration of a boat and truck.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "These indictments underscore the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Sutphin could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion and theft. He could also be sentenced to a maximum of six years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $10,000 for the forgery charge.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Barry Staubus’ office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the Department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

