2021-02-08 10:21:58.127 Group of 11 Split $1 Million Powerball Prize

2021-02-08 10:21:58.127

A $1 million prize from the Jan. 23 Powerball drawing has been claimed by a group of 11 men from the St. Louis area. This win marked the 60th time Missouri Lottery players have won a $1 million Powerball prize since 2015.

The prize was split between: Dennis Steinbach of Lonedell; Allen Engelmeyer and Glen Sills, both of Moscow Mills; Kevin Lund, Timothy Hall, Daniel Mueller and Edwin Kennon, all of O’Fallon; Keith Brands of St. Louis; John Trower and Eric Nichols, both of Troy; and Jeff Gerber of Wentzville.

The winning numbers on Jan. 23 were 5, 8, 17, 27, and 28, with a Powerball number of 14. Their ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the $1 million “Match 5” prize. The ticket was purchased at Dirt Cheap, 102 McDonald Lane, in O’Fallon.

In FY20, players in St. Charles County – where the winning ticket was sold - won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $11.6 million went to education programs in the county.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $42 million.