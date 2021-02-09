2021-02-09 10:18:29.417 Monroe City Resident Wins $73,670 Club Keno Prize

2021-02-09 10:18:29.417

Ryan Mettes of Monroe City recently won $73,670 playing Club Keno with the Missouri Lottery. She purchased her winning 8-spot ticket at Scoreboard Bar and Grill, 103 E. Summer St., in Monroe City.

Club Keno is a fast-paced Draw Game with 20 numbers drawn every four minutes, in which players choose how many numbers or “spots” they want to play.

In this case, Mettes played an 8-spot game, and she matched all eight numbers drawn. She also won additional prize money as part of the progressive jackpot feature that is automatically included with all 6-, 7- and 8-spot plays.

Club Keno is available at social environment locations like restaurants, bars and fraternal organizations, and it can also be played at convenience stores, grocery stores and similar Missouri Lottery retail locations.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.