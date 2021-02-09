2021-02-09 10:20:25.117 Republic Woman Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-02-09 10:20:25.117

Marilyn Singleton of Republic scratched and matched 11 words on a Missouri Lottery “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers ticket to win one of the game’s $50,000 top prizes. Singleton purchased the winning ticket at Kum & Go, 638 Highway 60 E. in Republic, and claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Springfield office on Feb. 1.

“Crossword Multiplier” is a $3 ticket with more than $10.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including seven more top prizes of $50,000.

In FY20, players in Greene County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.