2021-02-09 14:15:57.633 St. Louis Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Robert Daniels of St. Louis recently claimed a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “50X Payout” Scratchers ticket.  The winning ticket was purchased at Schnucks Market, 60 Hampton Village Plaza, in St. Louis. 

50X Payout” is a $5 ticket with more than $14.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including five more top prizes of $100,000.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

