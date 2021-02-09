THIS VALENTINE’S DAY, ANIMAL RESCUES ARE TEAMING UP WITH CUDDLY TO HELP SINGLE PEOPLE GET BACK AT THEIR EX

CUDDLY Kittens We Kitten Let You Go Through Valentine's Day Alone CUDDLY is Dedicated to Supporting Animal Rescues

Anyone Donating to a Participating Cat Rescue Can Add Their Ex’s Name to a Litter Box

Our mission has always been around healing and growth, and this promotion is about that- for cats and people.” — Bridget Bowhay

SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CUDDLY has partnered with thirteen animal rescues to get retribution for spurned singles all in the spirit of helping animals in need. Donors will be offered the chance to have a group of rescue cats poop on their ex’s name.CUDDLY is the only dedicated fundraising platform built specifically for non-profit animal welfare organizations around the world, working with over 2,100 non-profit organizations currently. This mission driven company gives donors the opportunity to contribute in a unique and transparent way through the creation of wish lists for animals in the care of their sheltering partners. CUDDLY has raised over $20 million dollars for rescued animals.Donors contributing to the campaigns listed will have the chance to submit the name of their past partner up until February 14th, 2021- Valentine’s Day. At that time, all names will be added to litter boxes and distributed to enrolled rescues to have cats within the organization poop on them.“The past year has been super hard for single people, so we wanted to offer a cheeky way to celebrate the upcoming holiday” said Bridget Bowhay, Director of Content and Social Media at CUDDLY. “Our mission has always been around healing and growth, and this promotion is about that- for cats and people.”Rescues from coast to coast are joining in an effort to support the needs of cats in their care. Cats healing from fractures, infections, and more will benefit from the donations made.About CUDDLYCUDDLY is a fundraising and wishlist platform dedicated to helping animal organizations worldwide, while supporting over 2,100 non-profit animal shelters across the United States. The for-good, social impact startup seeks to help all animals find a healthy life and a loving home. Through CUDDLY, animal lovers can purchase and give in a modern, transparent way, via online shops, gift registries and monetary donations. CUDDLY also provides fundraising and marketing support, as well as valuable community and innovative business tools, to help support the important initiatives of animal welfare organizations. For more information, please visit cuddly.com.# # #Follow CUDDLY on social media @WeLoveCUDDLY

This Valentine's Day, Let Us Dump Your Ex