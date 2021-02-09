Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,292 in the last 365 days.

Noxious Weeds Spread to Nine New Minnesota Counties

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed in 2020 six species of weeds on the state’s Noxious Weed Prohibited Eradicate List for the first time in nine counties.

Weeds categorized as Prohibited Eradicate are the worst types of weeds. The law requires species on this list to have all above- and below-ground plant parts destroyed because the weeds may be harmful to public health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property.

Collaboration with multiple agencies and organizations throughout the state, including County Agricultural Inspectors, township supervisors, and city mayors, helps the MDA successfully detect noxious weeds on the eradicate list and confirm unrecognized species.

The new finds were:

Species

County

Common teasel (Dipsacus fullonum)

Dakota and Olmsted

Cutleaf teasel (Dipsacus laciniatus)

Martin

Dalmatian toadflax (Linaria dalamtica)

Cass

Meadow knapweed (Cenaurea x moncktonii)

Norman

Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri)

Winona

Poison hemlock (Conium maculatum)

Steele, Watonwan, and Waseca

 

Common and cutleaf teasels are closely related, short-lived perennials that have spiny, stiff flowers and seed heads; they prefer sunny, open habitats such as roadsides or pastures. Dalmatian toadflax is a perennial with yellow flowers that grows in sandy or gravelly soils. Meadow knapweed is a deep-rooted perennial with pink flowers that grows in sunny, wet conditions. Palmer amaranth is a high-profile noxious weed of row crops. Poison hemlock is a highly toxic plant that looks similar to wild carrot and grows in moist areas and along rights of way.

The MDA verifies the reports and, when possible, collects samples for the official University of Minnesota herbarium records. As the regulatory agency for managing noxious weeds, the MDA also helps local governments with weed management and enforcement of the Minnesota Noxious Weed Law. The MDA provides training to the County Agriculture Inspectors (CAIs) while the CAIs enforce the Minnesota Noxious Weed Law.

To report a noxious weed, contact the MDA’s Arrest the Pest line at arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us or 1-888-545-6684.

You just read:

Noxious Weeds Spread to Nine New Minnesota Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.