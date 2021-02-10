Aniline Releases New Employer COVID-19 Data and Resources
Pandemic-specific services and service providers to help HR Departments manage their workforce as we enter this new phaseCHAPPAQUA , NY, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aniline, the leading provider of Human Capital Analytics and HR Services Exchange, reveals its COVID-19 Analytics for 14,000 mid-sized companies across the US. Aniline is releasing its COVID Analytics combined with its HR Support Portfolio to employers for COVID-19 transition. Aniline’s HR Support Portfolio is a set of Pandemic-specific services and service providers to help HR Departments through all dimensions of managing a workforce as we enter this new phase. Aniline’s COVID-19 Support Portfolio addresses needs during the early stages of vaccination, continued Pandemic response, and the ultimate adjustment to a new normal. The COVID-19 Analytics can be found at insights.aniline.io. The HR Support Portfolio can be found at insights.aniline.io/bundles.
The COVID-19 Transition Portfolio consists of recommended services and service providers in six categories to help employers manage Pandemic-specific issues for employees and the workplace. The six categories are: Remote Work Transition, Staffing During Change, The Future of Work is Now, Health, Safety and Compliance, Fight Pandemic Burnout and Transitioning Out.
“As we enter this new phase of workforce and workplace management during a pandemic, we want to arm employers with the information, tools and resources needed to navigate through the actions demanded by COVID,” said Kevin Gregson, CEO. “We now have enough data to provide meaningful insights and recommended actions related to the pre- and post-pandemic time period.”
Aniline sources and synthesizes numerous public and proprietary data sources and provides sentiment analysis of more than 65 million employee reviews along with demographic data for 14,000 mid-size companies across the United States. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aniline transforms qualitative data into quantitative indices on a 100-point scale. Aniline also connects these companies to a curated list of over 2,000 service providers, consultants, technology and product organizations.
This analysis along with the Aniline Index, provides a comprehensive view of a company's people and what they really think across six dimensions - Benefits, Compensation, Diversity and Inclusion, Great Place to Work, Hiring Experience and Leadership. Aniline’s new COVID data enables comparing a company’s pre- and post-COVID indices for all its categories.
About Aniline
Powered by AI, Aniline provides advanced people analytics to help enhance the employee experience. With offices in Chappaqua, New York and Silicon Valley, California, Aniline offers the largest database on employee sentiment and demographic analysis on mid-size companies in the U.S., including national, regional, and industry trends. Aniline also provides a curated catalogue of more than 2,000 companies that provide Human Capital Advisory, Administration and Support services to the middle market. For more information, visit Aniline.io.
Please contact Jennifer Sheehy at jen@aniline.io with questions or requests for additional information.
Jennifer Sheehy
Aniline Inc
jen@aniline.io
