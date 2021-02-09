Pacific Event Services (Live & Virtual Events Company) Offers Venue, Staff, and Expertise to COVID-19 Vaccination Effort

P.E.S. Team SAMO Pride Parade by P.E.S. P.E.S. Mascot Buddy

P.E.S. Volunteers to Donate Venue, Staff, and Expertise (Material, Tenting, Truss Structures, AV, Lighting and Staging) to COVID-19 Vaccination Effort.

I realize that Pacific Event Services can assist our community so that we can all be safe and healthy to resume live and virtual events as soon as possible.” — Marc Weinstock

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Event Services announces they have volunteered to donate their venue, staff, and expertise (labor, material, tenting, truss structures, audio, video, lighting and staging) to the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Marc Weinstock, owner of P.E.S., says that he and his team want to help however they can during this tough time of COVID. “This country and the industry have always done right by us and been a source of great inspiration for us. I want to be a part of the team. I want to be part of the solution. I realize that we can assist our community so that we can all be safe and healthy to resume live and virtual events as soon as possible.”

Pacific Event Services isn’t the only live and virtual event company doing so to help combat COVID. A recent news article by Pollstar reports that a coalition of fellow event companies (AEG Presents, Bandit Lites, Broadway League, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), Live Nation, the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Pollstar parent company Oak View Group (OVG), and We Make Events) have followed suit, even writing to President Joe Biden in an effort to get their donations recognized.

https://www.pollstar.com/article/live-industry-leaders-offer-covid-vaccine-distribution-aid-in-joint-letter-to-president-biden-147220

Weinstock has been in the events world for nearly 15 years and has long standing relationships with corporations, universities, and cities - client events have included: Tesla, GOOP, Loyola Marymount University, The City of Santa Monica and many more. As live events were completely cancelled, Weinstock pivoted to advancing his platforms toward virtual and hybrid events. He was right on target, as the market is projected to be picking up exponentially with an upswing of 33% and a $270 billion dollar profit predicted, according to Business Newswire.

Are live event companies going to help save humanity so we can all enjoy in person concerts and conferences, movies, and all other events together again? Weinstock and his P.E.S. team are counting on it. In the meantime, let’s get vaccinated and connect virtually so we can be together in person as soon as possible.

A significant advantage of virtual events is the capability to remove limitations that come with geographical locations. It doesn’t matter whether your attendees reside in Berlin or Kansas, either way, the number can grow exponentially depending on your preparations. Contact Marc@PacificEventServices.com for a consultation, live demo of their capabilities or to create your dream virtual vision. In the meantime, stay safe - let’s remember what counts.

ABOUT PACIFIC EVENT SERVICES

Pacific Event Services is one of the premiere full service virtual and live technical production companies in Los Angeles for corporate, schools, conferences, chamber, and entertainment events of any size. For more information, go straight to the source: https://pacificeventservices.com/ and connect on social media via Twitter: @PacificEvent and Instagram: @PacificEventServices



