Director Nico Santucci Announces Filming of "The Natalie Wood Story: Killing of an Icon"

A White Wedding Director Nico Santucci discusses "The Natalie Wood Story: Killing of an Icon". Natalie manhandled by RJ

My motivation is to pen an open love letter to Natalie Wood, expressing my desire to bring out the truth.” — Nico Santucci

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Stratta Films and Producer / Director Nico Santucci will begin production on "The Natalie Wood Story: Killing of an Icon", based on the original 2015 screenplay. The film will portray the final weekend of Natalie's life and the characters who ultimately contributed to her tragic and sudden demise. Nico states that his motivation is, 'To pen an open love letter to Natalie Wood, expressing my desire to bring out the truth. Her death has been shrouded in mystery for 40 years and countless theories have been postulated. What happened that evening has always been an enigma to the public and the world simply walked away, while her life was suddenly taken. I hope this film will bring justice for Natalie.”

La Stratta Films will begin production January 2022 and is currently casting “The Natalie Wood Story: Killing of an Icon”. Santucci is actively encouraging anyone with information that might be helpful to participate in the project by calling 866.626.9522.