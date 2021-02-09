TEO VANYO, LEADING VIRTUAL ASSISTANT EXPERT, AND FOUNDER & CEO OF STEALTH AGENTS, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Teo Vanyo Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.
I call Teo "The King Of Virtual Assistants" He is a leader in the space.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teo Vanyo, the dynamic and influential CEO of STEALTH AGENTS, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Teo Vanyo, Founder & CEO of STEALTH AGENTS, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Teo Vanyo discusses new initiatives at STEALTH AGENTS, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on public relations, crisis management, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Teo Vanyo joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the video series.
Teo Vanyo says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was amazing. I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about entrepreneurship and new initiatives at Stealth Agents.” Teo Vanyo continues, “Our success is a true testament to our strong team at Stealth Agents, and it was a real honor to have been invited to the show.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Teo Vanyo was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders, can learn from the leadership position of Stealth Agents in the Virtual Assistant space, Teo Vanyo is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time with him again learning more about how STEALTH AGENTS is forging a new path of leadership in the Virtual Assistant space.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Email: Andy@DotComMagazine.com
Phone: 602-909-9890
Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com
