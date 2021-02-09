LE&RN presents Global Virtual Celebration for World Lymphedema Day, March 6, 2021
LE&RN Spokesperson Kathy Bates will host a World Lymphedema Day virtual celebration on March 6, 2021.
Hosted by LE&RN Spokesperson Kathy Bates and featuring a debut play performance with actor Steve Guttenberg
We are making progress as a community and I’m excited to share this special day with all of you.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 6, 2021, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) will present a Virtual Global Celebration honoring World Lymphedema Day. The event will be hosted by LE&RN Spokesperson Kathy Bates. Four viewing times will be available to accommodate attendees from around the world.
The online event will feature the debut performance of the one-act play "Let's Talk Lymphedema" by Brian Daniels, based on the book "Let's Talk Lymphedema" by Prof. Peter Mortimer and Gemma Levine. The play is directed by Mark Armstrong and is produced in association with The 24-Hour Plays. LE&RN Honorary Board Member and actor Steve Guttenberg will perform a key role. This Celebration is generously sponsored by Juzo.
LE&RN President & CEO William Repicci believes in the power of theater to bring the community together for a World Lymphedema Day that comes at a challenging time for the world and for the global lymphedema community.
“Having spent a good deal of my life as a theatrical producer, I was inspired by how the arts offer a rich medium where we are asked to walk in the shoes of others,” said Mr. Repicci. “In his new play, Brian Daniels flings open the door of the life-changing disease of lymphedema that society has conspired to ignore.”
LE&RN Spokesperson Kathy Bates is asking LE&RN supporters to gather together on this special day.
“On March 6, 2021, I will be hosting this unique online event to celebrate World Lymphedema Day,” said Ms. Bates. “We are making progress as a community and I’m excited to share this special day with all of you. Please join us.”
Tickets and virtual tables for 10 attendees are available at www.curelymph.org.
About World Lymphedema Day
World Lymphedema Day is an annual advocate-driven celebration, established in 2016 by the United States Senate in response to a bill written by the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN). Find out more about World Lymphedema Day at www.WorldLymphedemaDay.org.
About LE&RN
Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research, and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.
